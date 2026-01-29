Main Street Physicians P.C. Expands Primary Care Services Across the Downriver Community

Woodhaven, MI, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Main Street Physicians P.C., a primary care medical practice based in Woodhaven, Michigan, announced continued expansion of its internal medicine and family practice services across the Downriver region, increasing access to comprehensive primary care for patients in nearby communities.

Located in Woodhaven, Main Street Physicians P.C. provides physician-led care focused on prevention, chronic disease management, and long-term patient relationships. The practice now actively serves patients throughout surrounding Downriver areas, including Trenton, Brownstown, Southgate, Grosse Ile, and Flat Rock, offering convenient access to care close to home.

Founded in 2000 and led by Christopher R. DeAngelis, D.O., Main Street Physicians P.C. delivers a full range of primary care services, including annual checkups, preventive care, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, women’s health care, and mental health support. The practice emphasizes continuity of care and personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs.

The expanded service-area focus reflects ongoing demand for reliable, community-based primary care in the Downriver region. By maintaining a central clinical location in Woodhaven while welcoming patients from neighboring cities, Main Street Physicians P.C. continues to support accessible healthcare for individuals and families across Southeast Michigan.

Patients in Trenton, Brownstown, and Southgate can learn more about local care availability through the practice’s dedicated service area pages:

Internal Medicine Doctors Near Trenton, MI

Internal Medicine Physicians in Brownstown, MI

Primary Care & Internal Medicine in Southgate, MI

About Main Street Physicians P.C.

Main Street Physicians P.C. is a Michigan-based primary care practice providing internal medicine and family practice services. Located in Woodhaven, the practice serves patients throughout the Downriver region with comprehensive, physician-led care focused on prevention, chronic disease management, and long-term health.

Media Contact

Main Street Physicians P.C.
Email: mainstreet@mainstreet-physicians.com
Phone: (734) 676-3373
Website: https://www.mainstreet-physicians.com/

