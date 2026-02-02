Admissions Open 2026: Premier CBSE School Near Gaur City, Noida Extension Launches New Academic Session

Posted on 2026-02-02 by in Education // 0 Comments

Noida Extension, India, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Indirapuram School, a leading CBSE-affiliated institution near Gaur City, Noida Extension, is delighted to announce that admissions for the academic session 2026 are now officially open. The school invites parents and guardians to enroll their children in a nurturing and academically rigorous environment designed to foster holistic development.

Recognized for its commitment to excellence in education, Indirapuram School offers a comprehensive curriculum that balances academic rigor with co-curricular activities, modern learning methodologies, and advanced infrastructure. The school focuses on developing critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills in students while ensuring a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment for learning.

Our mission is to provide quality education that empowers students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” said the Principal of Indirapuram School. “We are excited to welcome new students for the 2026 session and continue our tradition of academic excellence, holistic growth, and character development.

Key highlights of Indirapuram School include:

  • CBSE-affiliated curriculum with a strong focus on conceptual learning
  • Experienced and dedicated faculty committed to personalized attention
  • State-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, and library facilities
  • Emphasis on sports, arts, and extracurricular activities for all-round development
  • Innovative teaching methodologies integrating technology with traditional learning

Parents looking for a top CBSE School Near Gaur City, Noida Extension, can now secure seats for their children for the 2026 session. The school encourages early registration as seats are limited and in high demand.

For Admission Inquiries And Campus Visits, Please Contact:
Indirapuram School
+91-9560994642
indirapuramps.cr@gmail.com
https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/

Invest in your child’s future with a school that nurtures excellence, creativity, and values – Enroll at Indirapuram School for 2026 today!

