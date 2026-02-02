Premium Oak Timber Now Available in Ashford from Orlestone Oak Timber

Ashford, Kent, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Orlestone Oak Timber, a trusted supplier with over half a century of experience, now offers high-quality Oak timber for sale in Ashford. With a proud history of oak milling and a strong focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, the business serves architects, builders, and homeowners across the UK.

A Heritage of Oak Milling Excellence

For more than 50 years, Orlestone Oak Timber has built its reputation on precision, expertise, and a deep respect for the material. Every piece of oak begins with a rigorous selection process. The company only accepts raw oak logs that meet strict quality standards, ensuring uniformity and long-term performance across its entire product range.

By maintaining direct relationships with forest owners throughout the UK and Europe, Orlestone Oak guarantees full traceability and consistent sourcing practices.

Durable Green Oak and Aged Air-Dried Oak

Whether for structural work or design applications, the company offers both green oak and air-dried oak to meet a wide range of project needs.

Green oak, known for its moisture content, is ideal for framing and load-bearing applications. As it dries naturally in place, it strengthens joints and adds stability to timber structures.

Air-dried oak is the preferred choice for cladding and fine joinery. Having aged in controlled conditions, it offers increased stability and reduced risk of warping, making it ideal for precise installations.

Custom Oak Cladding Solutions

Orlestone Oak Timber produces a wide range of cladding profiles to suit any architectural style. From traditional feather edge to modern square vertical boards, customers can choose the look that best complements their property.

A variety of finishes are available, including sawn, brushed, and sandblasted textures. For clients seeking a weathered appearance from the outset, pre-weathered cladding is also available. Fire-retardant treated timber can be supplied to meet building regulations where required.

Why Oak Cladding is a Smart Investment

Oak cladding offers more than visual appeal. European oak provides a rich natural grain that matures to a timeless silver-grey hue, enhancing the character of any building. Its robust nature ensures a long lifespan with minimal upkeep, while also offering natural thermal insulation that helps regulate indoor temperatures.

Sustainable Timber You Can Trust

Every piece of oak used by Orlestone Oak Timber is sourced from responsibly managed forests. The company prioritises long-term forest health by working directly with trusted forest owners who follow sustainable harvesting practices.

Expert Support from the Kent-Based Team

The team at Orlestone Oak Timber offers hands-on support for all stages of a project. From product selection to installation guidance, they are committed to ensuring that every customer gets the best outcome from their oak investment.

Contact Orlestone Oak Timber Today

For more information about oak timber for sale, or to discuss your next project, call 01233 732179. The team is ready to help you find the perfect timber solution.

Learn more about premium Oak timber for sale from Orlestone Oak Timber, including green oak and air-dried oak cladding options.