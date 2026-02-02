Leading Malt Extract Powder Manufacturer in India Expands High-Quality Barley Malt Extract Production

Haryana, India, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited, a trusted name in the food ingredients industry, proudly announces the expansion of its production capacity for premium malt extract and malt extract powder, reinforcing its position as one of the leading barley malt extract manufacturers in India.

With growing demand from the food, beverage, bakery, confectionery, and pharmaceutical sectors, [Company Name] continues to deliver consistent, high-quality malt extract powder tailored to both domestic and international markets. The company’s advanced processing techniques ensure superior taste, aroma, and nutritional value, making its products ideal for a wide range of industrial applications.

As a reliable malt extract powder manufacturer, Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited sources high-grade barley and follows stringent quality control standards throughout the production process. The result is a natural, clean-label ingredient rich in carbohydrates, minerals, and enzymes, widely used as a natural sweetener, flavor enhancer, and fermentation aid.

India has emerged as a competitive hub for food ingredients, and the availability of malt extract powder in India has significantly improved in quality and scalability. Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited plays a key role in this growth by offering customized specifications, bulk packaging options, and timely delivery to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers across industries.

“Our focus has always been on consistency, purity, and customer satisfaction,” said Pranav Palwal at Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited. “As one of the established barley malt extract manufacturers, we are committed to supporting our clients with dependable supply, technical expertise, and products that meet global standards.”

The company’s malt extract range includes both liquid and powdered forms, designed to support applications such as brewing, health foods, infant nutrition, malted beverages, and bakery products. Continuous investment in technology and R&D allows Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited to stay ahead of evolving market requirements while maintaining competitive pricing.

With a strong distribution network and export capabilities, Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited aims to further strengthen its footprint as a preferred malt extract powder manufacturer in India and abroad.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://mahalaxmimaltextract.com/