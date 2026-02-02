Hashcodex Announces Advanced Real World Asset Tokenization Development to Bridge Traditional Assets

Madurai, India, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a leading provider of blockchain and decentralized technology solutions, today announced the development of its Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization platform, designed to transform physical and traditional financial assets into secure, transparent, and tradable digital tokens on the blockchain.

Real-world asset tokenization enables the digitization of assets, such as real estate, commodities, invoices, bonds, and other financial instruments, making it possible to represent them as blockchain tokens. The purpose of this technology is to make illiquid markets more liquid and accessible.

The newly created platform emphasizes industry challenges, including regulatory alignment, asset transparency, fractional ownership, and secure on-chain settlement. The platform utilizes smart contracts and decentralized ledger technology to ensure immutable ownership records, fewer middlemen, and faster settlement.

“Tokenization of real-world assets represents a pivotal step toward the future of finance,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “Our development efforts are centered on building a secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure that empowers businesses and investors to access real-world value through blockchain technology.”

The platform is designed to support:

Fractional ownership of high-value assets

Enhanced liquidity for traditionally illiquid markets

Improved transparency and auditability

Automated compliance and settlement via smart contracts

Global accessibility for investors and asset issuers

As interest in asset tokenization continues to grow among institutions and enterprises, Hashcodex is focused on making adoption faster and easier through reliable technology, smooth system integration, and easy-to-use interfaces.

This Real World Asset Tokenization development project supports the company’s vision of bringing traditional finance and decentralized technology together to build a more open, efficient, and transparent global financial system.

For more information about Hashcodex and its Real World Asset tokenization development, please visit www.hashcodex.com or contact sales@hashcodex.com/ 8610977481

Media Contact:

Augustin

augustin.z18923@gmail.com