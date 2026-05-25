Bedford Auto Body Shop Invisible Touch Inc. Marks Over 40 Years Serving Greater Boston Drivers

BEDFORD,USA, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Invisible Touch Inc., a full-service auto body shop at 5 Y D Rd in Bedford, MA, continues to serve Greater Boston drivers after more than four decades of operation. Founded in 1984 by Edwin Alexanderian, the shop has evolved from its original collision repair focus into a comprehensive auto body facility offering advanced paint protection, specialty services, and luxury vehicale repair.

The shop’s current service menu includes collision repair with computerized frame straightening, paintless dent repair for door dings and hail damage, ceramic coating including graphene formulations, paint protection film installation, professional auto painting with computer color matching, paint correction, auto detailing, and wheel and rim repair.

In recent years, Invisible Touch Inc. has expanded into specialized body repair for European luxury vehicles, serving Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche owners throughout the Lexington, Concord, Lincoln, and Weston corridor. Each luxury repair follows manufacturer-specific procedures for the vehicle’s body materials and finish systems.

“The vehicles we work on today are built with materials and technology that didn’t exist when we opened in 1984,” said Edwin Alexanderian, owner of Invisible Touch Inc. “Aluminum body panels, multi-stage paint systems, advanced driver assistance systems — every one of these requires a different approach than what we used on vehicles 20 years ago. We’ve invested in the equipment and training to handle modern vehicles correctly.”

The shop works directly with all major insurance carriers for collision repair claims and provides free written estimates for all services. Walk-in consultations are available during business hours.

About Invisible Touch Inc.

Invisible Touch Inc. is a full-service auto body shop at 5 Y D Rd, Bedford, MA 01730 that has served the Greater Boston metro area since 1984. Services include collision repair, paintless dent repair, ceramic coating, paint protection film, auto painting, paint correction, auto detailing, wheel and rim repair, and luxury vehicle body repair for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. The shop serves Bedford, Lexington, Burlington, Woburn, Concord, Waltham, Arlington, and surrounding communities. Phone: (781) 271-9110. Website: www.invisibletouchinc.com.

Media Contact:

Edwin Alexanderian, Owner

Invisible Touch Inc

CALL: (781) 271-9110

MAIL: invisibletouchab@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/43BVj27HJo7uuGmj8