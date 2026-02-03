CHETU PROMOTES MICHAEL PRENTICE TO DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, announced today the promotion of Michael Prentice to Director of Operations.

Prentice, in his new role, will supervise operations across multiple strategic verticals, such as Facility Management and Residential Services (FMRS), Human Capital Management (HUCM), Retail (RETL), and Ticketing, Kiosk, Clubs, and Sports (TKCS), besides heading the broader HUCM strategic initiatives.

“Michael has been, without exception, a model of leadership characterized by his unwavering client, first approach,” stated Ashish Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “Moreover, his technological expertise coupled with his people skills, and operational discipline has been instrumental in the successful delivery of our clients’ outcomes.

“He will surely keep raising the bar of performance and promoting growth when he embraces his new role,” Kumar added.

Prentice has a successful track record of successfully managing complex projects and carries extensive knowledge in eCommerce, ERP, CRM, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and IT Service Management (ITSM).

“I am thrilled to become a Director of Operations at Chetu,” Prentice said. “With more than two decades of technology leadership experience, I aim to produce state-of-the-art AI and digital transformation solutions that will make it easy for clients to prosper in the constantly changing market.

“I am eager to lead projects that go beyond simply satisfying customer requirements and instead, transform the realm of possibilities,” he added.

Throughout his tenure at Chetu, Kumar said Prentice has earned recognition for building high-performing teams, fostering strong client relationships, and translating complex requirements into actionable delivery strategies.

“His leadership approach emphasizes collaboration, continuous improvement, and alignment with long-term business objectives,” Kumar added. “Michael’s elevation to a higher position echoes Chetu’s philosophy to reward leadership excellence and foster operational execution deep down in the client portfolio.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.