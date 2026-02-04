Chetu Sets ‘SAil’ — Seamless AI Launch

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, proudly introduces SAil—Seamless AI Launch— as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy.

“As a worldwide leader in custom Artificial Intelligence solutions, Chetu uses AI, both to benefit clients as well as internally to improve productivity,” said Ashish Kumar, Assistant Vice President at Chetu. “We have integrated AI tools across client projects and business processes.

“We know that AI drives efficiencies, innovation and smart automation. This helps us develop client projects faster and, even more creatively, throughout the software development lifecycle,” he added. “Companies that do not adopt AI strategies are at a disadvantage with their competitors that do. Our AI tools align with our client-first service approach.”

One of the major internal initiatives—SAil—demonstrates how Chetu uses AI tools internally for the benefit of its clients.

“Our development teams now use AI to optimize and review code quality just like Google, Microsoft, and Meta,” Kumar said. “The time saved allows our developers to focus on more complex issues for our clients. AI augments internal code review and optimization, reducing redundancy, improving performance, and accelerating release cycles.

“Our internal AI tools reflect the same intelligent engineering Chetu has always delivered to its clients,” he added.

Kumar said Chetu’s team also uses AI to write case studies, optimize design documents, develop project lists, and summarize client meetings, including their sentiment and concerns.

“The AI tools free our team members from the mundane, time-intensive work,” he said. “This gives our developers time to collaborate closely with our clients, which helps us execute tailored software solutions that exceed their expectations.”

Explore how Chetu's AI solutions can transform your business at Chetu

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu.