Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Introduces $99 Priority, Discounted & Premium Plumbing Protection in Pomona, CA

POMONA, CA, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, a leading provider of residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical solutions, is excited to announce a limited-time $99 Priority, Discounted, and Premium Plumbing Protection offer for homeowners in Pomona, California.

This exclusive program is designed to give residents added peace of mind by combining fast response times, cost savings, and proactive plumbing care into one affordable package. As demand continues to grow for dependable plumbing services in Pomona, Mike Diamond is making it easier than ever for homeowners to protect their plumbing systems without breaking the bank.

For just $99, customers enrolled in the program receive priority scheduling, ensuring faster service when plumbing issues arise. Members also benefit from discounted service rates, helping reduce the cost of repairs, maintenance, and unexpected plumbing emergencies. In addition, the plan includes premium plumbing protection, offering expert oversight from licensed professionals who focus on preventing problems before they become costly repairs.

Key Benefits of the $99 Plumbing Protection Program Include:

Priority service over non-member customers

Exclusive discounted pricing on plumbing services

Premium plumbing protection and preventative care

Service from licensed, insured, and experienced plumbers

Greater peace of mind for homeowners year-round

Whether dealing with aging pipes, routine maintenance, or urgent plumbing concerns, Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship and customer-first service. The company’s long-standing reputation is built on reliability, transparency, and a dedication to keeping homes safe and comfortable.

This $99 Priority, Discounted, and Premium Plumbing Protection offer is available for a limited time and space is limited.

Pomona homeowners are encouraged to call today to enroll and secure dependable plumbing services in Pomona backed by trusted local experts.

Contact us:

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 154 University Pkwy, Pomona, CA, 91768

Phone No: 909-498-3976

Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com/