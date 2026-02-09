WholeClear Enhances Email Conversion with NSF Converter Update

Ontario, Canada, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — WholeClear has announced the release of a new version to their popular data migration application, WholeClear NSF Converter. The newest version has additional features that make NSF file conversion easier and more reliable for users of all sizes, as well as faster and more accurate.

IT teams, corporations, and individuals all utilize this software to convert Lotus Notes NSF files into formats like PST, EML, MSG, and others. This new upgrade keeps the company’s focus on providing secure, easy, and effective data movement.

Important Updates

The newest version has:

Faster conversion speed, especially for big NSF files Better accuracy of data with a complete folder and email structure Better support for notes, contacts, calendars, attachments, and Users can see the data before it is converted. Better compatibility with the newest versions of Windows and Outlook A simpler and easier-to-use interface

These updates help customers finish conversions fast while keeping their data safe and organized.

Comments from the spokesperson

A representative for WholeClear remarked, “We are proud to release this new version of the software” “Our goal is to make it simple and stress-free to convert NSF files.” These modifications were made based on what real customers said to make the product work better, be more reliable, and be easier to use.

Availability

Users can now download the new version from the website. People can also try out a free demo version of the software before they buy it.

This software is a professional tool that can convert Lotus Notes NSF files into a number of different email and data formats. It can convert both single files and groups of files, and it makes sure that all email attributes, folder structure, and attachments stay the same during the process.

About WholeClear

WholeClear is a reliable software firm that makes solutions for recovering data, migration, and managing email. It offers dependable solutions that organizations and people all over the world use. They put a lot of emphasis on quality and client satisfaction.

Media Contact

Name: – WholeClear Software

Email: – support@wholeclear.com

Website: – https://www.wholeclear.com/nsf/