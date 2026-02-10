Expand Your CNC Capabilities with a 4th Axis Rotary Table: Here’s How!

Shenzhen, China, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — As industries worldwide race towards faster, more flexible, and ultra-precise manufacturing solutions, CNC technology continues to evolve at a remarkable pace. To stay ahead of the curve, machine shops, tool rooms, and manufacturers must adopt technologies that enable them to cut more precisely, reduce setup times, and adapt to complex part geometries. SilverCNC, a trusted name in advanced machining solutions, proudly announces its expanded portfolio of 4th Axis Rotary Tables tailored to enhance the performance of modern machining centers.

A 4th Axis Rotary Table isn’t just another accessory—it’s a strategic investment that yields significant improvements in flexibility, accuracy, and throughput. With the right rotary solution, shops can machine multiple faces of a component in a single setup, reduce manual handling errors, and ultimately produce higher-quality parts, faster.

Speaking on the expansion of their CNC accessory line, Mr. Liu, Sales Head at SilverCNC, stated:

“We’ve seen an overwhelming demand for solutions that help businesses do more with less. A 4th Axis Rotary Table allows even a standard 3-axis machining center to perform complex multi-face operations—without repositioning. It’s an affordable way to expand capabilities and compete with larger, more expensive machines.”

Understanding the 4th Axis Rotary Table

A 4th Axis Rotary Table is a precision-engineered workholding accessory that enables your CNC machine to rotate a workpiece around a horizontal or vertical axis—generally called the A-axis. It adds rotational movement to the conventional X, Y, and Z-axis capabilities of a 3-axis CNC machine, unlocking the potential for multi-face machining, contouring, and indexing.

This transformative upgrade turns what was once a manual, time-intensive process into an automated, seamless rotation feature, saving valuable setup and machining time.

Why Add a 4th Axis Rotary Table to Your Machining Center?

Many of today’s CNC operations demand versatile setups that can handle intricate geometries. A 4th Axis Rotary Table solves that challenge by eliminating the constraints of flat-plane machining.

Here’s how:

1. Enhanced Machining Flexibility

With the ability to accurately rotate the workpiece, machinists can drill holes, cut pockets, or machine complex angles without removing the part for repositioning. Whether you’re cutting gears, impellers, or angular features, the scope of machinable shapes drastically expands.

2. Reduced Setup Time and Manual Handling

Manual fixturing between each operation not only eats into production time but increases the risk of error. A 4th Axis Rotary Table reduces or completely eliminates the need for multiple part resets, ensuring:

Faster job transitions

Reduced operator fatigue

Repeatable accuracy across high-volume runs

3. Improved Accuracy and Consistency

Each time you take a part out of the vise and reposition it, you introduce the possibility of human error. With a rotary table, all features can be machined in a single fixture setup. This maintains alignment, improves part quality, and supports tighter tolerance control.

4. Compatibility with CAM Software and Controllers

Modern CAM software like Fusion 360, Mastercam, and SolidCAM fully supports rotary and 4-axis toolpaths. Integration is more seamless than ever before, especially when paired with a SilverCNC rotary table that’s designed for plug-and-play use with:

FANUC

Siemens

Haas

Heidenhain

Mitsubishi CNC Controls

5. Affordable 5-Axis Capability (without the 5-Axis Price Tag)

When your shop isn’t ready to invest in a full-blown 5-axis machine, a 4th Axis Rotary Table provides many of the same performance benefits, at a fraction of the cost. It’s a smart way to grow your capabilities on a budget.

Applications of the 4th Axis Rotary Table

From prototyping to production, 4th Axis Rotary Tables find applications across industries:

Aerospace Manufacturing

-Blisks and turbine blades

-Precision drilling on rounded components

-Lightweight, complex components requiring 3+ axis machining

Automotive Engineering

-Crankshafts and camshafts

-Hole drilling at specific radial angles

-Gear machining and hub grooving

Medical Devices

-Bone screws and orthopedic implants

-Surgical tools with defined angular patterns

Tool & Mold Making

-Engraving and 3D contouring

-Forming molds with angled features

-Electrode manufacturing

SilverCNC’s rotary tables are built to withstand the demands of these industries while delivering exceptional accuracy and repeatability.

What Makes SilverCNC the Right Partner?

SilverCNC is not just a component provider—we deliver full integration solutions. When manufacturers choose SilverCNC rotary tables, they gain:

-In-depth engineering support for proper sizing and fit

-Wide range of rotary table configurations (vertical, horizontal, tilting)

-Pre-calibrated motors and cables specifically matched to customer CNCs

-After-sales support, training, and maintenance assistance

-Affordable pricing and fast delivery turnaround

According to Mr. Liu:

“From a technical and commercial standpoint, our rotary tables provide unmatched cost-to-performance value. We’ve helped hundreds of machine shops boost productivity without making major CNC investments.”

How to Select the Right 4th Axis Rotary Table

Choosing the wrong type of rotary table can compromise machine performance. Consider the following factors to make the right decision:

Rotation Type: Indexing or Simultaneous?

-Indexing movement allows for rotation between machining operations.

-Simultaneous rotary movement enables real-time 4-axis machining.

Center Height and Diameter

Select a rotary table that matches the center height of your spindle and provides the necessary faceplate size to accommodate your parts.

Load Capacity

Ensure your rotary table can handle the combined weight of the part, fixture, and any attachments. Overshooting this capacity reduces longevity.

Controller Compatibility

Make sure your CNC control supports an external rotary axis and that available I/Os can handle the integration. SilverCNC offers customization for leading control interfaces.

Installation and Footprint

Confirm sufficient space is available inside your machine enclosure and that rigging or mounting challenges are addressed before installation.

Technical Features of SilverCNC Rotary Tables

-Repeatability: ±2 arc seconds

-Max rotation speed: Up to 33.3 RPM (model-dependent)

-High torque drive motors with overload protection

-Manual or powered tailstock compatibility

-Servo-driven or direct-drive configurations

-Integrated coolant channels & sealing options

