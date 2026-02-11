What is WCAG for PDF

Posted on 2026-02-11

Berlin, Germany, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — The WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) is a set of recommendations for making web content more accessible. It is developed by W3C’s WAI, primarily for people with disabilities — but also for all user agents, including some highly limited devices or services, such as digital assistants.

WCAG is not detailed for PDF

WCAG offers high-level principles such as making content perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust which apply broadly across digital formats. These principles help guide the creation of accessible content, but do not cover the technical specifics required to make a PDF truly accessible.

About WCAG Principles

For example, WCAG will state that content should be navigable and readable with assistive technologies, but it won’t explain how to properly tag a PDF, define reading order, or add alternative text within a PDF file. These are technical requirements unique to PDF, which WCAG doesn’t address in depth.

That’s why, when it comes to PDFs, WCAG compliance is often interpreted through the lens of PDF/UA (PDF Universal Accessibility) — the ISO standard specifically designed for accessible PDF documents. While WCAG sets the accessibility goals, PDF/UA provides the technical blueprint for achieving them within the PDF format.

PDF/UA is an ISO standard that comes in two parts:

ISO 14289–1: Electronic document file format enhancement for accessibility — Part 1: Use of ISO 32000–1 (PDF/UA-1)

ISO 14289–2: Document management applications — Electronic document file format enhancement for accessibilityPart 2: Use of ISO 32000–2 (PDF/UA-2)

WCAG and PDF/UA are not the same

WCAG outlines what is required for the accessibility for PDFs, but not the how this is technically achieved. While WCAG outlines basic accessibility principles, it leaves many of the specific technical details for documents like PDFs to other standards, such as PDF/UA.

WCAG compliance for PDFs is often understood to be equivalent to PDF/UA compliance, with some minor modifications. To cut it short,

WCAG for PDF = PDF/UA + contrast requirements of WCAG — XMP metadata identification of PDF/UA + extra minor sanity checks

These extra sanity checks are formally defined . We provide more details below.

Validation results
Errors overview

Tagged PDF

To ensure accessibility, the PDF document must be tagged. Tagging adds structure to the content, allowing assistive technologies to interpret and navigate the document correctly. PDF/UA (PDF Universal Accessibility) covers all relevant accessibility requirements for tagged PDFs, ensuring they meet the necessary standards for structure, reading order, and usability for people with disabilities.

Sample of not tagged PDF error

PDF4WCAG visualizes structure tree in the right pane of the error preview. We do recommend our other tool ngPDF for inspecting the structure elements of the document with all their properties and attributes.

See also Questions and Answers about Tagged PDF from PDF Association.

Contrast checks

A notable difference between WCAG and PDF/UA is the contrast requirements found in WCAG, which are typically not covered in PDF/UA but are still essential for PDF accessibility.

WCAG Success Criterion 1.4.3 Contrast (Minimum) provides all the details. In short, it requires all text to have contrast ratio at least 4.5:1, with exception of large text (18pt or higher) which is required to have a contrast ratio at least 3:1.

PDF4WCAG includes these contrast checks into both its WCAG 2.2 Machine and Human profiles and implements full support for all PDF color models with computing the contrast.

Contrast checks

Less Metadata requirements for WCAG

PDF/UA includes requirements for so-called identification Metadata, which identify PDF documents as PDF/UA compliant. While they provide very useful technical information and must be present in all PDF/UA-compliant documents, they are not explicitly covered by WCAG Success Criterions. So, when validating PDF document against WCAG profiles, PDF4WCAG relaxes these PDF/UA requirements and does not report missing identification metadata as a WCAG error.

It should be noted that there are some other Metadata that are still required by both PDF/UA and WCAG, such as presence of dc:title (Dublin Core) property in the PDF document metadata. It is equivalent to the WCAG Success Criterion 2.4.2 Page Titled.

dc:title

Basic sanity checks defined in PDF4WCAG

The WCAG 2.2 Machine Validation for PDFs offers a set of basic sanity checks to ensure that PDF documents meet essential accessibility criteria.

PDF4WCAG tool performs the following additional checks based on the WCAG 2.2 guidelines:

1. Document Structure and Tagging

Sanity checks ensure that the document is properly tagged. For PDF 1.7 (or earlier) documents this includes checking the provisions of ISO 32000–1 (PDF 1.7) specification for the structure tree. In case of PDF 2.0 documents PDF4WCAG implements full validation of the structure tree against the schema defined in the additional ISO Technical Specification 32005 — PDF 1.7 and 2.0 structure namespace inclusion in ISO 32000–2.

2. Tagged Links and Annotations

Following WCAG Success Criterion 2.4.9 Link Purpose (Link Only) PDF4WCAG this check ensures
that links are tagged with meaningful, descriptive text rather than generic terms like “click here”.

3. Page orientation

Following WCAG Success Criterion 1.3.4 Orientation all pages of the PDF document are required to have the same orientation.

4. Non-empty structures

Empty paragraphs, section headings, table of content items may cause unexpected behaviour of screen readers and are detected and reported as potential WCAG issues.

