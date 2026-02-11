What is WCAG for PDF

WCAG is not detailed for PDF

WCAG offers high-level principles such as making content perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust which apply broadly across digital formats. These principles help guide the creation of accessible content, but do not cover the technical specifics required to make a PDF truly accessible.

For example, WCAG will state that content should be navigable and readable with assistive technologies, but it won’t explain how to properly tag a PDF, define reading order, or add alternative text within a PDF file. These are technical requirements unique to PDF, which WCAG doesn’t address in depth.