London, England, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Managing global apparel, accessories, and textiles production is complex. Missed deadlines, delayed shipments, and quality issues can cost brands millions and harm reputations. Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, offers a solution: the Time and Action (T&A) Module, designed to bring transparency, control, and efficiency to B2B production.

What is the Time and Action (T&A) Module?

The T&A Module is a digital production management system that tracks every step of your sourcing and manufacturing workflow. It allows brands to:

Plan production milestones

Monitor progress in real-time

Identify potential bottlenecks early

Ensure on-time delivery without compromising quality

Think of it as a central command center for your production cycle.

How It Streamlines B2B Production

🔹 Real-Time Visibility

Brands can see the status of each order, from sampling to shipment, giving full transparency across all factories and suppliers.

🔹 Milestone Tracking

T&A automatically tracks key production milestones, including:

Fabric sourcing and approvals

Sample production and feedback

Bulk production start and completion

Quality checks and packing

Shipping and delivery

This ensures nothing slips through the cracks.

🔹 Proactive Risk Management

By monitoring production milestones and timelines, brands can identify delays or quality issues early, enabling quick corrective actions.

🔹 Collaboration Across Teams

The module allows brands, suppliers, and Fashion Sourcing managers to communicate, share updates, and approve stages, reducing miscommunication and errors.

🔹 Data-Driven Decisions

Brands gain analytics and reports to optimize future sourcing strategies, including factory performance, lead times, and production efficiency.

Founder Insight

Laurent Gabay explains:

“In today’s global fashion supply chain, visibility and timing are everything. Our Time and Action Module transforms production from a reactive process into a predictable, controlled system.”

Benefits for B2B Clients

Faster time-to-market for collections

for collections Reduced production delays and errors

and errors Improved quality consistency across factories

across factories Better supplier accountability and collaboration

and collaboration Scalable workflows for both startups and large retailers

Why Fashion Sourcing is the Partner of Choice

Combining verified factories, global sourcing expertise, and the T&A Module, Fashion Sourcing ensures that B2B clients can manage complex apparel, accessories, and textiles production seamlessly, saving time, costs, and resources while maintaining quality and compliance.

The Time and Action Module is more than a scheduling tool—it’s a strategic advantage for brands looking to navigate the complexities of global production with confidence. With Fashion Sourcing, brands can turn production challenges into predictable, efficient, and high-quality outcomes.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

