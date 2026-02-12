Trade Tech Survey Finds Half of Logistics Respondents Unprepared for UAE MPCI Cargo Security Enforcement

Dubai, UAE, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — The results of a recent survey from Trade Tech, a global logistics technology platform, reveal that half of logistics professionals still do not fully understand what the UAE’s Maritime Preload Cargo Information (MPCI) regulation is despite the filing requirement being in effect since August 1, 2025.

With enforcement expected to begin after the March 31, 2026 grace period ends, the findings reveal critical gaps in awareness, systems, and operational execution across the industry.

Trade Tech surveyed nearly 400 logistics professionals between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 about MPCI compliance readiness. While awareness has improved in recent weeks, significant operational gaps remain.

● 67% of respondents have no system to track MPCI filing statuses such as ACT (Assessment Complete), RFI (Request for Information), or DNL (Do Not Load)

● 50% do not know who in their organization is responsible for MPCI filings

● 56% have not briefed partners or origin agents on requirements

● Liability understanding remains unclear across the industry

“Whether it was the US with AMS in 2002, the EU with ICS2 ENS, or Canada with eManifest, industry adoption is always late. Decades of experience has shown us that waiting to invest in proper systems until enforcement begins can leave organizations scrambling to meet requirements under tight timelines,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech.

Unlike many providers entering MPCI filing for the first time, Trade Tech has been through this cycle in 37 countries. Organizations that establish structured compliance processes now with proper system visibility and global support will have a significant advantage when the grace period ends.”

“Trade Tech understands what customers need because this is not our first security filing,” said Toby Edwards, Director at Trade Tech, based in Dubai. “Our global support network means customers get help when and where they need it. Awareness has been improving, but awareness alone will not prevent a Do Not Load order. Companies need structured processes, clear accountability, and real-time visibility into filing status.”

The MPCI program, managed by the National Advance Information Center (NAIC), requires electronic submission of containerized cargo information at least 24 hours before loading for HBLs and 6 hours for MBLs. The regulation applies to all containerized shipments to or transiting through the UAE.

With just seven weeks remaining before enforcement begins, logistics organizations moving cargo to or through the UAE face a narrow window to define accountability, test filing processes, and ensure real-time visibility before penalties apply.