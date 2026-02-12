Three New Truck Parking Locations in Florida!

Florida, USA, Miami, Florida, USA, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce the opening of three brand-new truck parking locations in Florida! This expansion marks an incredible milestone in our mission to support truckers, fleet owners, and logistics professionals. Our advanced parking solutions are designed to eliminate the hassle and make your parking experience seamless. Get ready to enjoy secure, convenient parking tailored to meet the demands of our ever-growing trucking industry!

Location Highlights!

Situated at 2363 Florida 16, Augustine, FL 32084, this yard offers secure truck parking for $330 per month. Easy access and good maintenance make it ideal for busy truckers looking to park in a strategic spot on their routes. Tampa: At 3825 S 50th St, Tampa, FL 33619, we provide parking at $400 per month. Known for its vibrant logistics hub, this prime location serves as an excellent choice for fleet owners managing multiple deliveries in the region.

At 3825 S 50th St, Tampa, FL 33619, we provide parking at $400 per month. Known for its vibrant logistics hub, this prime location serves as an excellent choice for fleet owners managing multiple deliveries in the region. Jacksonville: Offering an economical option at $175 per month, the yard located at 5575 Pickettville Road, Jacksonville, FL 32254, delivers convenience for trucks of all sizes.

CEO of Semiyard, Jora Singh, states, “We understand the challenges truckers face in finding secure and convenient parking. By expanding in Florida, we’re taking significant steps toward easing this burden and enhancing their daily operations.”

Why Choose Semiyard?

We have opened new parking yards with all the amenities truckers need for peace of mind. Each location is chosen for easy access and strong connections, allowing drivers to plan their routes without worrying about parking.

We strive to provide affordable and secure monthly parking solutions for the long term. These new locations show our goal to lead in efficient parking solutions in the logistics industry.

Experience the Difference

Truck drivers in Florida can now use our top-notch parking facilities. Our 24/7 accessible yards let you manage tight schedules and plan long-haul trips, making it easier for professionals to keep moving.

As logistics needs change, we are dedicated to growing with the industry. We cater to both current and future parking needs.

To learn more or to reserve your parking space, visit our website https://semiyard.com/ find-truck-parking or download the Semiyard Driver app. Enhance your logistics operations today with our improved parking solutions.

Semiyard is expanding to offer better solutions for truckers and fleet owners. We provide secure, accessible, and affordable parking options. This helps industry professionals achieve smooth logistics and more efficient routes across Florida.