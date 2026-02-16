ICORP Security Expands Excellence in Guard Services, Recognized in National Local Government Supplier Register

Adelaide, Australia, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — ICORP Security, a leading provider of professional security guard services, today announced its continued expansion and recognition as a verified supplier in the National Local Government Supplier Register (NLGSR), strengthening its role in supporting council procurement nationwide.

With a proven track record in safeguarding corporate offices, retail environments, construction sites, and public events, ICORP Security has built its reputation on professionalism, vigilance, and customer‑focused service.

Key Highlights:

Recognized in the National Local Government Supplier Register (NLGSR), endorsed by Local Government Contracts Australia in this announcement

Deploys highly trained personnel equipped with latest industry practices and technology

Invests in transparency, compliance, and workforce development

Serves councils, businesses, and communities across Australia

“Security is not just about presence—it’s about trust, responsiveness, and adaptability,” said Moustafa Abouzeid, CEO of ICORP Security. “Our mission is to provide clients with confidence that their people, property, and assets are protected by a team that values integrity and excellence.”

ICORP Security continues to invest in innovative solutions, compliance, and workforce training to meet the growing demand for comprehensive security services. This recognition further positions ICORP Security as a trusted partner in the Australian security industry.

About ICORP Security

ICORP Security delivers professional guard services tailored to diverse industries, ensuring safety and peace of mind for clients nationwide. The company supports sectors including logistics, retail, construction, and government procurement.

For more information, visit: https://www.icorpsecurity.com.au/