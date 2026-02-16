OpenTelemed Launches Comprehensive Skin Cancer Screening Program, Transforming Early Detection Through Teledermatology

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of its specialized Skin Cancer Screening via Telehealth program, a transformative remote dermatological assessment service designed to expand access to early detection for melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Leveraging store-and-forward teledermoscopy technology and a network of board-certified dermatologists, the program delivers high-quality, timely skin cancer evaluations to patients regardless of geographic location.

Skin cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with melanoma alone accounting for significant mortality and treatment costs estimated between $8 billion and $15 billion annually. Early detection dramatically improves prognosis, yet millions of Americans face barriers to accessing dermatologic care, including specialist shortages in rural areas and wait times that can exceed 88 days for in-person consultations. OpenTelemed’s new teledermatology platform directly addresses these challenges by bringing expert skin cancer screening to patients’ homes and community settings.

“Skin cancer detection is fundamentally visual, making it ideally suited for telehealth innovation,” said the leadership team at OpenTelemed. “Our program combines high-resolution dermoscopic imaging with expert dermatologist interpretation to deliver diagnostic accuracy comparable to in-person visits. We are eliminating the barriers of distance and wait times that too often delay diagnosis, ensuring that suspicious lesions are evaluated promptly and patients receive timely guidance on next steps—whether reassurance, monitoring, or biopsy.”

Evidence-Based Technology and Clinical Protocols

OpenTelemed’s skin cancer screening program is built on a foundation of rigorous clinical evidence and industry-standard protocols:

Teledermoscopy Integration: The program utilizes teledermoscopy—the transmission of dermoscopic images for remote consultation—which significantly increases dermatologist diagnostic confidence and improves efficacy for skin cancer screening. Studies demonstrate that adding dermoscopic images to clinical photographs enhances diagnostic accuracy for melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Store-and-Forward Technology: Patients and referring providers can securely submit high-resolution clinical and dermoscopic images through OpenTelemed’s HIPAA-compliant platform for asynchronous review by board-certified dermatologists. This store-and-forward model has been shown to reduce wait times dramatically, with one study reporting average consultation times of 12 days via teledermatology versus 89 days for in-person care.

Diagnostic Accuracy Comparable to In-Person Care: A systematic review published in Cancers confirms that teledermatology demonstrates high sensitivity and specificity for melanoma diagnosis, particularly when dermoscopic images and expert interpretation are available. Research further shows no notable difference in skin cancer detection rates between store-and-forward teledermatology and face-to-face consultation when adjusting for patient history and risk factors.

Nurse-Led Screening Protocols: Drawing on successful models documented in peer-reviewed literature, OpenTelemed’s program can incorporate specially trained dermatology nurses who capture standardized images using established protocols. A UK study of a nurse-led teledermatology pathway serving nearly 15,000 patients achieved 100% sensitivity for skin cancer detection, with 96% of melanomas diagnosed at early stage.

Expanding Access to Underserved Populations

The program is specifically designed to address healthcare disparities and reach vulnerable populations:

Rural and Underserved Communities: Teledermatology has proven highly effective for reaching geographically isolated patients, with studies documenting successful implementation in rural Georgia where 98% of screened patients were uninsured Latino/Hispanic agricultural workers requiring translation services. The program identified potentially malignant lesions in nearly 30% of referred patients, demonstrating its impact on underserved populations.

Veterans and Geriatric Patients: Store-and-forward teledermatology has been extensively utilized within the Veterans Health Administration and shows particular utility for elderly and immunocompromised patients who face mobility challenges.

Community Health Integration: OpenTelemed’s platform can be deployed in community health fairs, primary care clinics, and retail health settings, enabling large-scale screening events where medical staff capture images for remote dermatologist review—a model proven to reduce unnecessary referrals and improve access.

Clinical Applications and Service Offerings

OpenTelemed’s skin cancer screening program addresses the full spectrum of suspicious lesions:

Melanoma Detection: Early identification of pigmented lesions concerning for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, with studies showing teledermatology enables detection at earlier stages with reduced Breslow thickness.

Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer: Evaluation of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), which together account for the majority of skin cancer diagnoses. Research confirms teledermatology effectively identifies these malignancies with high concordance to in-person diagnosis.

Lesion Triage and Monitoring: The program serves as an effective triage tool, determining which lesions require urgent in-person biopsy versus those that can be monitored. Studies demonstrate that 81.6% of patients can be safely reassured following teledermatology triage, avoiding unnecessary specialist visits.

Post-Treatment Surveillance: Ongoing monitoring of patients with prior skin cancer histories, enabling early detection of new or recurrent lesions between scheduled in-person examinations.

Guideline-Based Quality Assurance

OpenTelemed’s program adheres to established practice guidelines, including those developed by the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) for teledermoscopy. Key quality measures include:

Standardized image capture protocols ensuring consistent resolution, orientation, lighting, and scale for reliable diagnostic interpretation

Requirements for both polarized and non-polarized dermoscopic images when indicated

Secure integration with electronic medical records for longitudinal lesion tracking

Clear referral pathways for lesions requiring in-person biopsy or surgical intervention

A Transformative Opportunity for Dermatology Providers

For board-certified dermatologists, OpenTelemed’s teledermatology platform offers a flexible practice opportunity to provide expert consultation services remotely. Providers can review store-and-forward cases on their own schedules, contributing to improved patient access while maintaining professional autonomy.

Future Directions: AI Integration and Advanced Imaging

OpenTelemed is actively exploring integration of artificial intelligence tools to assist with lesion triage, while maintaining that all final interpretations remain under direct dermatologist supervision—a caution supported by current literature, which notes mixed results for AI tools in the absence of clinical oversight. The company is also evaluating emerging technologies such as reflectance confocal microscopy for potential future integration to further enhance diagnostic accuracy.

Availability and Partnerships

OpenTelemed’s Skin Cancer Screening via Telehealth program is available immediately to patients through direct access, as well as through partnerships with:

Primary care practices seeking dermatology consultation support

Community health centers serving underserved populations

Employer wellness programs and occupational health services

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

