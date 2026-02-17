GoTo Telemed Launches Dedicated Suicide Risk Assessment Service, Providing 24/7 Crisis Intervention and Life-Saving Support Through Nationwide Telehealth Platform

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide , today announced the launch of its specialized Suicide Risk Assessment and Crisis Intervention Service. This dedicated program provides immediate, 24/7 access to licensed behavioral health clinicians trained in evidence-based suicide risk assessment protocols, delivering life-saving intervention and stabilization to individuals experiencing suicidal ideation, acute psychological distress, and mental health emergencies from the safety and privacy of their chosen location.

The launch directly confronts a national mental health crisis in which suicide remains a leading cause of death, yet millions of Americans face critical barriers to accessing timely psychiatric care—particularly during nights, weekends, and holidays when traditional services are unavailable. GoTo Telemed’s new service eliminates these barriers by providing immediate connection to specialized crisis clinicians within minutes, regardless of time, location, or insurance status.

“When someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts, minutes matter—and waiting is not an option,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Suicide Risk Assessment Service is built on a simple but profound commitment: no one should face a mental health crisis alone. Through our nationwide platform, we are deploying trained behavioral health clinicians who use validated assessment tools to evaluate risk, provide immediate stabilization, and create a clear pathway to ongoing care. This is life-saving work, and we are proud to make it accessible to every American with an internet connection.”

Protocol-Driven Crisis Intervention

The service is distinguished by its use of structured, evidence-based clinical protocols developed specifically for telehealth crisis management :

Rapid Intervention (0-5 Minutes): Upon connection, patients receive immediate psychiatric assessment using validated suicide risk scales, comprehensive mental status examination, real-time safety assessment, and evaluation of protective factors and imminent risk.

Crisis De-Escalation: Trained clinicians employ specialized de-escalation techniques to stabilize acute distress, establish therapeutic rapport, and develop immediate safety plans tailored to each patient’s unique circumstances and support systems.

Structured Risk Stratification: Using standardized assessment tools, clinicians categorize risk level—low, moderate, high, or imminent—to determine the most appropriate intervention pathway, from outpatient follow-up to emergency coordination.

Warm Handoff to Ongoing Care: Following stabilization, clinicians facilitate seamless transition to continued care within GoTo Telemed’s extensive network of psychiatrists, therapists, and counselors, or coordinate with local emergency services when immediate in-person intervention is required .

How the Service Works

The Suicide Risk Assessment Service is designed for simplicity and immediacy in moments of crisis:

Direct Access: Individuals, family members, or concerned loved ones can connect through the GoTo Telemed platform or dedicated crisis line, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Immediate Connection: Patients are connected to an available crisis-trained clinician within minutes, eliminating the dangerous delays associated with emergency room wait times or traditional mental health referrals.

Comprehensive Assessment: Clinicians conduct structured evaluations using validated risk assessment instruments, gathering critical information about suicidal ideation, plans, intent, means, and protective factors.

Safety Planning and Intervention: Based on assessment findings, clinicians develop personalized safety plans, provide crisis counseling, and coordinate next steps—whether virtual follow-up, connection to community resources, or activation of emergency services.

Coordinated Continuity: The service ensures patients do not fall through gaps, with seamless scheduling for ongoing mental health support within the GoTo Telemed network and secure information sharing with existing treatment providers when authorized.

Clinical Impact and Proven Outcomes

GoTo Telemed’s crisis intervention model is supported by extensive evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of telehealth for suicide prevention and acute mental health care:

Lives Saved: Rapid telehealth intervention enables suicide prevention and acute psychiatric emergency resolution when seconds matter most .

ED Cost Reduction: Virtual crisis care prevents $3,000–$5,000+ emergency department visits and $10,000–$20,000+ psychiatric hospitalizations per episode .

Geographic Access: Rural and underserved patients gain immediate access to specialists without traveling hours to distant mental health facilities .

24/7 Availability: Round-the-clock crisis response ensures care precisely when mental health emergencies peak—nights, weekends, and holidays .

Integrated Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Suicide Risk Assessment Service operates within GoTo Telemed’s fully integrated multi-specialty platform, ensuring coordinated, continuous care:

Unified Health Record: All crisis encounter documentation is automatically incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, visible to all authorized providers across medical, dental, and behavioral health specialties—ensuring treating clinicians have complete information for ongoing care .

Seamless Follow-Up: Following crisis stabilization, clinicians can immediately schedule ongoing psychiatric or therapeutic follow-up within the GoTo Telemed network, ensuring warm handoffs rather than discharges to nowhere.

Collaborative Provider Network: Crisis clinicians have instant access to consult with GoTo Telemed’s nationwide network of supervising psychiatrists and behavioral health specialists for complex cases .

Integrated Billing and Administrative Support: GoTo Telemed’s comprehensive revenue cycle management team handles all insurance claims, including emergency modifiers, ensuring providers receive appropriate reimbursement while patients receive covered care .

Equitable Access for All Populations

The service is designed to reach vulnerable populations who face disproportionate barriers to mental health care:

Rural and Underserved Communities: Patients in the over 40% of U.S. counties lacking a psychiatrist gain immediate access to crisis specialists without travel burdens .

Culturally Competent Care: The platform features multilingual support and culturally competent clinicians serving diverse communities across all 50 states .

Insurance Accessibility: Services are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance plans, ensuring affordability regardless of financial circumstances .

Homebound and Mobility-Limited Individuals: Patients with physical limitations or transportation challenges receive care from their residence, eliminating access barriers.

A Transformative Opportunity for Behavioral Health Clinicians

For psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, GoTo Telemed’s Suicide Risk Assessment Service offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Life-Saving Impact: Clinicians provide immediate, tangible intervention at moments of greatest need, experiencing profound professional fulfillment through suicide prevention.

Flexible Scheduling: Providers maintain complete autonomy over their hours, working as little or as much as desired—ideal for supplementing income or balancing clinical work with other commitments .

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support, and immediate access to a nationwide patient base of over 10 million individuals .

Collaborative Environment: Clinicians work within a supportive network with access to psychiatrist supervision and specialist consultation within minutes .

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

GoTo Telemed’s Suicide Risk Assessment Service operates within a rigorous compliance framework exceeding industry standards:

State-Specific Licensure Management: The platform verifies active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered and supports interstate licensure compact participation .

Controlled Substance Compliance: For clinicians authorized to prescribe psychiatric medications, the platform enforces full compliance with Ryan Haight Act requirements and state-specific telehealth prescribing regulations .

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, audit trails, and regular third-party security audits ensure complete protection of patient Protected Health Information .

Clinical Quality Monitoring: Ongoing competency assessments, peer review processes, and quality improvement initiatives ensure maintenance of highest care standards .

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Suicide Risk Assessment and Crisis Intervention Service is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Licensed behavioral health clinicians interested in joining this life-saving network are invited to apply through the company’s provider credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Community mental health centers and crisis hotlines

Hospital emergency departments seeking psychiatric backup

Employer wellness programs and employee assistance programs

University counseling centers and student health services

Health plans and Medicaid managed care organizations

First responder organizations and law enforcement crisis teams

