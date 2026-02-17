Fulflex Sets New Bar for Sustainability and Manufacturing Excellence

Brattleboro, Vermont, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — Fulflex, a global leader in thin-gauge calendering and polymer innovation, continues its upward trajectory in late 2025. Following the successful integration of Avcor Health Care Products, Fulflex has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Award at the ICQCC 2025 in Taipei, recognising its excellence in quality control and manufacturing standards. Simultaneously, the company has secured a pivotal patent for a groundbreaking Antimicrobial Rubber Composition, addressing critical hygiene needs in the medical and consumer sectors. This press release details Fulflex’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing, technological advancement, and its expanding footprint in the medical consumables market.



– In an era where material science must balance performance with environmental responsibility, Fulflex continues to distinguish itself as a pioneer in the polymer industry. As we close 2025, the company is proud to announce significant milestones that underscore its dedication to quality, innovation, and global growth. From securing top-tier industry awards to obtaining patents that advance medical device safety, Fulflex is reshaping the landscape of elastic rubber manufacturing.

A Gold Standard in Manufacturing Excellence

In November 2025, Fulflex was awarded the Gold Award at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) held in Taipei, Taiwan. This accolade is not merely a trophy; it represents the relentless dedication of our workforce to operational excellence. The ICQCC Gold Award is one of the highest honours in the manufacturing sector, evaluating companies on their ability to implement effective quality control circles, reduce waste, and optimise production efficiency.

For our clients in the textile, medical, and industrial sectors, this award guarantees that every inch of elastic tape or rubber thread they purchase is the product of a rigorously vetted, world-class manufacturing process.

Operational Efficiency: The award highlights our success in minimising production downtime and maximising output consistency.

The award highlights our success in minimising production downtime and maximising output consistency. Employee Engagement: It recognises the proactive role our teams play in identifying and solving complex manufacturing challenges.

It recognises the proactive role our teams play in identifying and solving complex manufacturing challenges. Global Recognition: This win cements Fulflex’s status as a top-tier supplier for Fortune 500 companies across 85 countries.

Pioneering Hygiene with New Antimicrobial Patent

Health and safety have never been more critical. Responding to the urgent demand for safer materials in healthcare, Fulflex is thrilled to announce the grant of a new patent for our Antimicrobial Rubber Composition.

This proprietary formulation allows us to produce rubber sheets, tourniquets, and elastic tapes that actively inhibit the growth of bacteria and other pathogens. Unlike surface coatings that can wear off, our antimicrobial technology is intrinsic to the compound itself, offering long-lasting protection.

Key Benefits for the Medical Industry:

Enhanced Patient Safety: Reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) when used in medical disposables and drape inserts.

Reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) when used in medical disposables and drape inserts. Durability: The antimicrobial properties remain effective even after repeated stretching and usage, ideal for reusable medical bands.

The antimicrobial properties remain effective even after repeated stretching and usage, ideal for reusable medical bands. Versatility: This technology can be applied across our product range, from latex-free tourniquets to fitness resistance bands, ensuring hygiene in both clinical and consumer environments.

Our 2025 Sustainability Highlights:

Eco-friendly Polymers: Expansion of our latex-free and TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) product lines to offer hypoallergenic and recyclable alternatives.

Expansion of our latex-free and TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) product lines to offer hypoallergenic and recyclable alternatives. Resource Conservation: Advanced water recycling systems that ensure responsible usage in our production cycles.

Advanced water recycling systems that ensure responsible usage in our production cycles. Green Logistics: Optimised supply chain routes to reduce transportation-related emissions.

Empowering Industries Worldwide

Fulflex remains the invisible strength behind many of the world’s leading brands. Whether it is the swimwear elastic that withstands chlorine and salt water, the industrial rubber sheet that endures extreme abrasion, or the medical tourniquet that ensures patient comfort, our products are engineered for performance.

We continue to serve a diverse array of sectors:

Textiles: Providing laundry-resistant elastics for apparel, lingerie, and sportswear.

Providing laundry-resistant elastics for apparel, lingerie, and sportswear. PPE & Hygiene: Manufacturing critical components for face masks and diaper elastics.

Manufacturing critical components for face masks and diaper elastics. Fitness & Rehab: producing high-durability resistance bands and rehabilitation loops.

About Fulflex:

Fulflex is the world’s leading manufacturer of thin-gauge calendered rubber and thermoplastic products. With a legacy dating back to 1932, we have evolved into a global powerhouse, combining American engineering heritage with international manufacturing prowess. We are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 13485 certified, serving customers in over 85 countries.

Contact us:

Garware Fulflex India Pvt. Ltd

Headquarters:

9th Floor, Pune Bangalore Highway, Baner, Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Email: salesindia@fulflex.com

Phone: +91 20 6633 5600

Fulflex USA Inc

32, Holstein Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301, USA.

Email: salesusa@fulflex.com