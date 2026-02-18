International Connect & Expo on Carbon Chemistry and Materials (CARBONCONNECT2026)

October 26–28, 2026 | Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — The International Connect & Expo on Carbon Chemistry and Materials (CARBONCONNECT2026) is a premier global forum dedicated to advancing research, innovation, and industrial applications across carbon chemistry, nanocarbon materials, functional composites, energy systems, and sustainable technologies.

CARBONCONNECT2026 will convene leading scientists, academicians, industry innovators, engineers, and policymakers for three days of knowledge exchange and collaboration. The program features keynote and plenary lectures, technical sessions, posters, panels, and an industry expo, spotlighting breakthroughs in energy storage, CO₂ capture, catalysis, electronics, structural composites, and green manufacturing.

By bridging fundamental science with real-world solutions, CARBONCONNECT2026 aims to accelerate the translation of carbon-based technologies into scalable, sustainable applications—supporting next-generation materials, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Why Attend

Discover cutting-edge carbon and nanomaterials research

Connect with global experts and industry leaders

Explore commercialization pathways and partnerships

Engage with emerging tools, methods, and applications

Event Details

Dates: October 26–28, 2026

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Website: https://carbonchemistry.theinfiniteminds.net/

Media & Partnership Inquiries:

Conference Secretariat, CARBONCONNECT2026

Email: carbonconnect@theinfiniteminds.net