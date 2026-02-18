Uninova International Bank Accelerates Digital Expansion with Launch of Global Online Banking Platform

Madrid, Spain, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — Uninova International Bank has unveiled a next-generation online banking platform designed to deliver secure, seamless access to global accounts and multi-currency financial services. The launch marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s international digital transformation strategy.

The newly introduced platform enables clients to open and manage global accounts, conduct cross-border transfers, and monitor transactions in real time through a robust and secure digital infrastructure. Built with enhanced security protocols and modern compliance standards, the system is structured to support corporate clients, international traders, and financial intermediaries operating across multiple jurisdictions.

As global commerce increasingly shifts toward digital channels, Uninova International Bank positions itself at the forefront of innovative banking solutions tailored to cross-border finance. The platform reinforces the Bank’s commitment to operational efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, providing clients with greater control and responsiveness in managing international financial flows.

“This launch represents more than a technological upgrade — it is a strategic commitment to our global clients,” said a senior executive of Uninova International Bank. “We are delivering a secure, efficient, and internationally accessible banking environment that reflects the evolving needs of cross-border business and digital finance.”

This strategic development underscores Uninova International Bank’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its global footprint and delivering forward-thinking financial solutions in an evolving international banking environment.