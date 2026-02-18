Shenzhen, China, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — What are Wi-Fi 6 routers? Wi-Fi 6 routers offer better throughput speeds or data transfer rates. The routers can accommodate many devices with high bandwidth for all of them.

Remember, some of the features of Wi-Fi 6 won’t work unless you have a compatible router and a new phone, computer, or tablet. Be aware of what features you can take advantage of and which you can’t. The router will still work with older devices, though, just with fewer benefits available.

How should you choose the best Wi-Fi 6 router? There are plenty of options to choose from. Consider the following attributes:

Speed: Look up tests of the router to see the average speed at different distances.

Look up tests of the router to see the average speed at different distances. Coverage: Describes how the router performs when a device is a certain distance away.

Describes how the router performs when a device is a certain distance away. Usage: Gamers will want to choose a router that ensures fewer dropped connections and even lets users prioritize their gaming devices.

Gamers will want to choose a router that ensures fewer dropped connections and even lets users prioritize their gaming devices. Wi-Fi 6E: The ‘E’ stands for expanded and is better than the standard Wi-Fi 6 technology. A router of this type uses three frequency bands instead of two, ensuring a consistent, dedicated connection. But Wi-Fi 6E routers are expensive and not necessary for most users or home setups.

You may need to buy one or more devices, depending on what you currently own. First, you need to know which Wi-Fi type your device supports. Google your phone or computer model along with “specs” to see whether it supports Wi-Fi 6 (the technical name is 802.11ax). Most new devices are now compatible with Wi-Fi 6, so if you need to buy one, make sure it supports it. You also need a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router.

