Jennifer Hadley Photography Announces a Curated 2026 Katmai Bear Photography Season

Jennifer Hadley Photography has announced its 2026 Katmai bear photography season, introducing two small-group wildlife photography expeditions in Alaska's Katmai National Park.

The 2026 season has been intentionally structured around the natural progression of coastal brown bear behavior across the Alaskan summer. Rather than offering a single generalized departure, the season is divided into two distinct behavioral phases, each aligned with a different photographic focus and field dynamic.

Early Summer in Katmai: Coastal Bear Behavior and Environmental Context

The early July expedition centres on coastal brown bear activity along tidal flats and shoreline ecosystems. During this period, bears are frequently observed traversing open landscapes, interacting socially, sparring, and foraging across expansive terrain.

This phase offers photographers the opportunity to create environmental portraits and layered compositions that situate wildlife within Katmai’s rugged coastal backdrop. Long daylight hours and shifting atmospheric conditions allow for nuanced light work, tonal range exploration, and behavioral storytelling.

As outlined on the Katmai Bears expedition page, group sizes remain intentionally small to support flexibility in positioning, extended time with active subjects, and in-the-field photographic mentorship.

Peak Summer in Katmai: Salmon Run and High-Intensity Bear Photography

The late July to early August departure coincides with the height of the salmon run. During this period, brown bears gather in creeks and waterways to fish, compete, and assert dominance. The result is fast-paced, high-intensity photographic opportunity.

This experience is designed for photographers seeking dramatic action imagery—mid-air salmon captures, water movement, territorial behavior, and peak wildlife interaction. Details of this high-energy departure are provided on the Fishing Bears of Katmai expedition page.

Mobility and precise positioning are prioritized, with daily plans shaped by wildlife movement, water levels, and light conditions rather than rigid schedules.

Ethical Wildlife Practice and Photographer-First Design

Both expeditions operate from a remote wilderness camp accessible only by bush plane and are supported by professionally trained bear guides. Ethical wildlife engagement, respectful working distances, and minimal environmental impact remain foundational principles.

The structure of the 2026 season reflects a broader philosophy: designing wildlife photography experiences around ecological timing rather than imposing fixed itineraries. Extended field time, flexible daily planning, and small group dynamics ensure that photographers can work deliberately and responsively within natural rhythms.

Each expedition is offered separately, allowing participants to choose the behavioral phase that aligns most closely with their creative objectives. Availability remains limited to preserve access, safety standards, and photographic integrity.

Photographers interested in participating in the 2026 Katmai bear photography season can review full expedition details through the official Jennifer Hadley Photography or submit enquiries via the dedicated contact platform.

