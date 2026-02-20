Polaris Smart Metering Surpasses One Million Deployments Under RDSS, Scales Manufacturing Capacity to 10 Million Units Annually

Jaipur, Rajasthan, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — Polaris Smart Metering, one of the biggest energy infrastructure solutions providers in India, has successfully passed the mark of installation of one million smart meters as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Government of India. The firm has also massively invested in its manufacturing capacity to come up with 10 million smart meters per year in order to reinforce the interests of modernising and digitalising the power sector of India.

The milestone is a great move in the current attempts by India to boost the efficiency of power distribution, enhance the accuracy of the billing, and allow real-time monitoring of the energy distribution in the country. Polar Smart Metering has remained a significant part of the nationwide deployment of smart metering infrastructure to help minimise transmission losses and enhance operational transparency of power distribution companies.

Expanding production capacity is an indication of strategic investment in high-end manufacturing technologies, automation and quality control systems by Polaris Smart Metering. The company will continue to roll out smart meters in several states at a faster pace with the increased capacity of 10 million units annually to match the demand required under RDSS and other government plans.

Yashraj Khaitan, Founder and CEO, Polaris Smart Metering, said, “Crossing the one million smart meters mark is a defining moment for Polaris and a strong validation of our execution capabilities under RDSS. It reflects the trust placed in us by utilities and state governments and the relentless efforts of our teams on the ground. Our AMI solutions enable two-way communication between utilities and consumers, laying the foundation for a smarter, more efficient and financially sustainable power distribution ecosystem in India.”

Smart meters are important in facilitating real-time data gathering, minimising energy wastage, enhancing accuracy in billing and increasing awareness of consumers on the consumption of electricity. It is also possible to manage the loads better, increase the reliability of the grid, and encourage sustainable energy practices with the use of the technology.

The solutions offered by Polar Smart Metering are modelled in such a way that they can easily align with the current industry standards and facilitate an easy tie-in with the modern energy management systems. The manufacturing plants of the firm are set to high standards of quality and also have advanced testing procedures to guarantee performance, durability and accuracy.

As the company maintains its investment in research and development, Polar Smart Metering will be able to unveil new technologies that can support digital energy ecosystems, reinforce distribution networks, and become part of the Indian vision of a smarter and more resilient power system.

The company is still committed to working with the government, utilities, and stakeholders to speed up the implementation of smart meters and contribute to the long-term energy efficiency and sustainability objectives of the country.

About Polaris Smart Metering

Polaris Smart Metering is one of the top technology providers of smart metering solutions and energy infrastructure. The company specialises in providing innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to make the power distribution process more efficient, to allow the digital level of energy control, and to facilitate the modernisation of the Indian electricity industry.