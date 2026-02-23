PORT OF LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Rapid Auto Shipping, a premier authority in nationwide and international vehicle logistics, today announced the appointment of Nathan as Senior PR Lead to oversee the company’s strategic expansion into port to port car shipping solutions. This move comes as 2026 maritime trade volumes reach record highs, requiring a specialized focus on Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) efficiency and terminal-side communication.

As global automotive logistics face new regulatory shifts in 2026, the complexity of moving vehicles through major US gateways has increased. Under Nathan’s leadership, Rapid Auto Shipping is streamlining the port to port car shipping model, offering a high-value alternative for customers who prefer to manage their own inland transport while benefiting from reduced ocean freight costs and priority terminal access.

“In the 2026 shipping landscape, speed at the terminal is the ultimate currency,” said Nathan, Senior PR Lead for Rapid Auto Shipping. “Our port to port car shipping service removes the ‘middle-man’ delays of local dispatching, allowing vehicles to move directly from the quay to the vessel. We are providing a bridge for global trade that is both cost-effective and highly secure for our 2026 client base.”

Strategic Features of the 2026 Port to Port Service Under Nathan’s Direction:

Ro-Ro Excellence: Utilization of specialized Roll-on/Roll-off vessels that allow vehicles to be driven directly onto the ship, minimizing handling risks and lowering the port to port car shipping base rate.

Global Hub Connectivity: Direct routes serving major international destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with simplified documentation for 2026 customs compliance.

Real-Time Vessel Tracking: Integration with advanced maritime GPS systems, providing customers with live updates as their vehicle crosses international waters.

EV-Ready Terminals: Specialized handling protocols at the port for Electric Vehicles, addressing 2026 fire safety and battery state-of-charge regulations for maritime transit.

While door-to-door service remains popular for domestic moves, the port to port car shipping model is increasingly favored by international traders, military personnel, and expatriates looking for maximum transparency and the lowest possible international freight rates in the current economy.

About Rapid Auto Shipping: Rapid Auto Shipping is a top-tier US-based logistics company with over 14 years of experience in domestic and international vehicle transport. Known for its “zero-down” booking and “no-scratch” guarantee, the company provides comprehensive solutions for standard, luxury, and electric vehicles across all 50 states and major global ports.

