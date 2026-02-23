All Electrical Training Ltd Launches Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses in Harlow

Harlow, UK, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd in Harlow now offers structured Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses for qualified electricians. These industry-recognised qualifications support career progression and compliance with current regulations. Electricians can enrol by calling 0800-0-433334 to discuss eligibility and course dates.

The programmes provide clear routes to recognised status within the electrical industry. Each course focuses on practical competence, regulatory knowledge, and professional development.

Electrical NVQ level 3 courses (5357-94) – Build Competence and Recognition

Who Can Apply

The 5357-94 qualification suits candidates who completed 2365-02 or 8202 Level 3. It supports practising electricians who want formal recognition of their experience. It also allows learners to complete missing units from the 5357 apprenticeship standard.

This qualification forms part of the pathway toward the JIB Gold Card, alongside the NVQ and AM2S assessments.

What You Will Learn

Electrical NVQ level 3 courses develop real workplace competence. Learners strengthen safe working practices and electrical science knowledge. The course also covers installation techniques across varied applications.

Candidates gain experience in fault diagnosis and repair of equipment. They also develop inspection and testing skills required for modern installations. Assessors evaluate performance through site-based evidence and structured assessment.

Assessment Structure and Costs

The 5357-94 NVQ costs £1800 inc VAT. The minimum duration is four to six months. The maximum duration is nine months, agreed directly with the assessor.

To claim the full qualification, candidates must complete Unit 312 and Unit 212. Unit 312 includes a three-hour practical assessment and a two-hour written exam. Candidates must pass the practical before taking the written exam.

Unit 212 includes a 35-question online exam completed within 80 minutes. These two units cost £350 inc VAT. An optional one-day preparation course costs £199 inc VAT.

Candidates who already hold the 2391-50 qualification may gain exemption from these two units.

2391 Courses – Inspection, Testing and Certification

City & Guilds 2391-50 Initial Verification

The 2391-50 qualification prepares electricians to carry out initial verification of installations up to three phase. It supports professional inspection, testing, and certification of new electrical work.

The course runs over six full days from 9.00am to 5.00pm. Learners can choose weekday or weekend options. The delivery focuses on theory, written exams, online exams, and practical assessment.

Assessment includes a 40-question multiple choice exam lasting 80 minutes. The open book exam permits BS7671, the Onsite Guide, and GN3. Learners also complete a two-hour inspection and test on the main rig and short written questions.

Successful candidates achieve City & Guilds 2391-50 Level 3 in Initial Verification & Certification of Electrical Installations.

City & Guilds 2391-51 Periodic Inspection and Testing

The 2391-51 qualification focuses on periodic inspection, testing, and condition reporting of existing installations. It strengthens understanding of legislation and inspection principles.

Assessment includes an 80-minute online exam with 40 questions. Learners also complete a 2.5-hour written exam. The practical assessment includes a 30-minute visual inspection and a 90-minute periodic test with paperwork.

Successful candidates achieve City & Guilds 2391-51 Level 3 in Periodic Inspection, Testing & Certification of Electrical Installations.

All Electrical Training Ltd provides structured Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses in Harlow. These qualifications support career progression and professional recognition.

To discuss enrolment and course dates, call 0800-0-433334 today.

Advance your career with Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and expert-led 2391 Courses in Harlow designed for qualified electricians seeking certification and progression.