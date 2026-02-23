Lingerie Market Spotlight on Inclusive Sizing Innovation

Lingerie Market Summary

The global lingerie market was valued at USD 94.63 billion in 2024 and is forecast to climb to USD 165.69 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2033. This steady rise reflects a powerful shift in consumer mindset—where body positivity, inclusivity, and self-expression are redefining intimate wear. Digital commerce expansion and social media storytelling are accelerating premium adoption worldwide, while comfort-driven innovation is reshaping product design.

A defining global movement is the transition toward comfort-first, wire-free, and multifunctional lingerie. Modern consumers increasingly favor breathable bralettes, seamless silhouettes, and stretchable essentials over structured push-up styles. Hybrid work culture and evolving daily routines have transformed lingerie from an occasional purchase into an all-day wardrobe essential focused on flexibility and ease.

The growth trajectory is closely tied to a functional reinvention of women’s wardrobes. Lingerie is no longer viewed solely as innerwear—it now supports daily comfort, confidence, and wellness. Post-pandemic lifestyle adjustments have boosted demand for wire-free bras and adaptive fits designed for extended wear. Retail performance across leading fashion platforms demonstrates faster growth in bralette and seamless categories compared to traditional underwire options, signaling a lasting behavioral evolution rather than a short-lived trend.

Inclusivity has emerged as another transformative force. Brands are expanding size matrices beyond traditional S–M–L models to offer diverse band and cup combinations, catering to plus-size, petite, and underserved segments. Retailers such as Savage X Fenty, Marks & Spencer, and H&M are leveraging demand analytics to broaden their size ranges. Meanwhile, AI-powered virtual fitting tools from True Fit and Fit Finder are reducing return rates by addressing size mismatches, strengthening online conversion and revenue performance.

Order a free sample PDF of the Lingerie Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Premiumization is further amplifying growth. Consumers across middle-income regions are upgrading from unbranded basics to recognized labels offering superior fabric quality, durability, and aesthetic value. In countries such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia, brands like Clovia, Zivame, and Hope Lingerie are capitalizing on aspirational buying behaviors through influencer collaborations, installment-based purchasing, and educational styling content. As a result, lingerie is evolving into a lifestyle-driven category, raising average selling prices and strengthening long-term revenue momentum.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific lingerie industry accounted for 42.20% of global revenue in 2024, making it the largest regional contributor.

The U.S. lingerie industry is projected to record a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2033.

By product type, briefs dominated with a 56.97% share in 2024.

By distribution channel, offline sales led with a 60.98% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 94.63 Billion

USD 94.63 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 165.69 Billion

USD 165.69 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 6.7%

6.7% Largest Regional Contributor (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Lingerie Company Insights

The competitive landscape blends established global names, premium innovators, and fast-growing regional players. Legacy brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, and Triumph International Ltd. anchor the mid-range segment through strong brand recognition and consistent fit expertise.

Premium and designer segments are led by brands like La Perla, known for craftsmanship and luxury detailing, alongside innovation-driven labels focusing on shapewear and bold design narratives.

At the same time, accessible players such as Jockey International Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Gap Inc., Hunkemoller, Bare Necessities, and MAS Holdings contribute to diversified product portfolios and global supply scale.

Collectively, these companies shape innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution models across developed and emerging economies.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The lingerie market is undergoing a meaningful transformation powered by comfort-centric design, inclusive sizing, digital innovation, and aspirational branding. With revenues set to grow from USD 94.63 billion in 2024 to USD 165.69 billion by 2033, supported by a 6.7% CAGR, the category reflects more than fashion—it mirrors evolving lifestyles, cultural openness, and consumer empowerment. As brands continue to blend technology, inclusivity, and premium storytelling, lingerie is poised to strengthen its role as both a functional necessity and a confidence-driven lifestyle choice worldwide.