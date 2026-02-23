Material Handling Equipment Industry Report 2022–2030: Market Insights

The global material handling equipment market was valued at USD 213.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 350.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and the rising demand for automation across manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations.

The increasing adoption of automated solutions, along with continuous technological advancements, has led to the development of fully automated industrial facilities, particularly in developed economies. Ongoing modernization of industrial infrastructure to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and throughput is further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, the fast-growing e-commerce sector is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, supported by the widespread adoption of online shopping platforms, the presence of large-scale digital retailers, and expanding logistics infrastructure. This trend is compelling warehouse operators to deploy advanced material handling equipment to optimize inventory management and streamline supply chain operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global material handling equipment market, accounting for 35.7% of total revenue in 2021.

By product type, the cranes and lifting equipment segment led the market with over 35.0% share of global revenue in 2021.

By application, the e-commerce segment held the largest share, contributing over 20.0% of global revenue in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 213.35 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 350.21 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 5.7%

Largest Market (2021): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The material handling equipment market is highly consolidated and characterized by intense competition among established global players. Market participants are actively pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product innovation, technological integration, partnerships, and acquisitions, to strengthen their competitive positioning.

In April 2021, Toyota Material Handling introduced Mole and Mouse Automated Guided Carts (AGCs). These solutions enable customers to automate repetitive operational tasks across assembly lines, distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturing plants, enhancing efficiency and operational consistency.

introduced Mole and Mouse Automated Guided Carts (AGCs). These solutions enable customers to automate repetitive operational tasks across assembly lines, distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturing plants, enhancing efficiency and operational consistency. In July 2020, Vanderlande Industries B.V. launched HOMEPICK, a goods-to-person (GtP) picking solution. The system complements the company’s automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) and supports efficient order fulfillment for online grocery and e-commerce operations.

Key Companies in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market

BEUMER GROUP

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

KION GROUP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SSI SCHAEFER

Swisslog Holding AG

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Conclusion

The material handling equipment market is set to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing automation, rapid expansion of e-commerce logistics, and continuous modernization of industrial facilities. Advances in robotics, automated guided vehicles, and intelligent warehouse systems are reshaping operational workflows and improving supply chain efficiency. As industries continue to prioritize automation and scalability, demand for advanced material handling solutions is expected to remain strong across both developed and emerging markets.