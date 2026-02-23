Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Procedure and Region

The global orthopedic surgical robots market was valued at USD 743.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,093.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising volume of knee and hip replacement procedures, the entry of new players into the healthcare robotics landscape, and continuous improvements in clinical outcomes enabled by robotic-assisted surgery.

The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis in developed economies is significantly contributing to the growing demand for joint replacement surgeries. According to data published by the World Health Organization in July 2022, approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide are affected by musculoskeletal disorders, including 528 million individuals living with osteoarthritis. These trends are accelerating the adoption of robotic technologies that enhance surgical precision, reduce recovery time, and improve patient outcomes.

Further driving market growth is the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. In the United States alone, musculoskeletal disorders account for nearly 70 million physician office visits annually, along with approximately 130 million total healthcare encounters, including outpatient, inpatient, and emergency room visits. Additionally, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2020–21 National Health Survey indicate that 27.0% of the Australian population suffers from chronic musculoskeletal conditions, including back problems (16%), arthritis (12%), and osteoporosis or osteopenia (3.6%).

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional market in 2023.

On a country level, Saudi Arabia is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

By application, the knee segment dominated the market with a 43.3% revenue share in 2023.

The spine segment is projected to be the most lucrative, registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Download a free sample PDF of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 743.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,093.5 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.7%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Competitive Landscape

The orthopedic surgical robots market is characterized by rapid technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and increasing investments aimed at expanding robotic-assisted surgical capabilities.

In February 2024, THINK Surgical, Inc. announced a collaboration with Maxx Orthopedics. Through this partnership, Maxx Orthopedics implants will be integrated with the TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System, supporting an open-platform approach for orthopedic robotic surgery.

In November 2023, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. announced the delivery of its first surgical robot to the global market. The company aims to enhance orthopedic joint replacement procedures through next-generation robotic technologies.

In August 2023, Stryker Corporation launched a direct-to-patient marketing campaign focused on joint replacement procedures. The initiative was designed to improve patient education, increase engagement, and empower individuals to make informed healthcare decisions, ultimately enhancing treatment outcomes.

Key Companies in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic

Renishaw plc

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Accuray Incorporated

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The orthopedic surgical robots market is expected to witness steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising burden of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing demand for joint replacement surgeries, and advancements in robotic-assisted surgical technologies. Strategic collaborations, open-platform robotic systems, and enhanced patient engagement initiatives are reshaping the competitive landscape. As healthcare providers continue to prioritize precision, safety, and improved patient outcomes, the adoption of orthopedic surgical robots is anticipated to expand across both developed and emerging healthcare markets.