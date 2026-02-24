MLA Psychology Welcomes Tahlia Rahme to the Team, Strengthening Support for Children and Young People

Queensland, Australia, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is pleased to announce that Psychologist Tahlia Rahme will officially join the practice on 7 March. Tahlia brings warmth, clinical skill and a deep commitment to supporting children, adolescents and young adults to feel understood, respected and empowered.

Tahlia is known for her ability to build strong and genuine rapport with young people. She creates a safe and supportive environment where clients feel heard and valued. Her approach is grounded in the belief that meaningful change begins with trust. By fostering a sense of safety and connection, Tahlia helps young people feel confident to explore their challenges and develop practical skills for everyday life.

Tahlia works with children, adolescents and young adults across a wide range of emotional, behavioural and developmental needs. She has experience supporting individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and intellectual disability. She recognises that every young person experiences the world in their own way. Her work is guided by a neuroaffirming framework that respects individual differences and celebrates strengths.

Her practice is evidence-based and client-centred. Tahlia tailors each intervention to the young person’s developmental stage, goals and personal values. She works collaboratively with families and support networks to ensure consistent and meaningful progress. She is deeply invested in helping young people build resilience, emotional insight and real-world coping skills that extend beyond the therapy room.

“Tahlia’s passion for empowering young people aligns strongly with our values at MLA Psychology,” said a spokesperson for the practice. “Her commitment to respectful, inclusive and evidence-based care strengthens our capacity to support children and families with clarity and compassion.”

Tahlia offers flexible service delivery to meet the diverse needs of families. She provides in-home sessions across Melbourne’s Northern suburbs as well as telehealth appointments, ensuring accessibility and continuity of care.

With her strong clinical foundation and genuine care for young people, Tahlia Rahme is a valuable addition to the MLA Psychology team. Her onboarding reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to high-quality psychological support grounded in empathy, collaboration and evidence-based care.