Octopus Bridge Launches SmartReceipts for Lightspeed Retail POS and Shopify

New solution brings in-store purchase history and digital receipts directly into Shopify customer accounts

San Jose, CA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Octopus Bridge today announced the launch of SmartReceipts, a purpose-built solution designed for retailers using Lightspeed Retail POS with Shopify. SmartReceipts automatically syncs daily in-store sales data from Lightspeed into Shopify, enabling customers to access their complete purchase history and digital receipts through their Shopify accounts.

As retailers increasingly operate across physical and digital channels, post-purchase experience has emerged as a key differentiator. However, many businesses still struggle with disconnected systems that separate in-store transactions from online customer profiles.

SmartReceipts addresses this challenge by eliminating data silos between Lightspeed Retail POS and Shopify.

With SmartReceipts, customer email addresses and phone numbers collected in-store are securely synced into Shopify alongside receipt-level transaction data. This allows shoppers to log into the Shopify storefront and view both online and offline purchases in one centralized location.

For customers, this means easy self-service access to digital receipts for returns, exchanges, warranties, and expense tracking—without relying on paper receipts or customer support.

For retailers, SmartReceipts delivers operational and strategic value:

Reduced customer support requests for receipt lookups

Increased repeat traffic to the Shopify store

Verified in-store customer data for ethical marketing

Improved retention through a seamless post-purchase experience

Better visibility into omnichannel customer behavior

“Retail today is not just about selling—it’s about what happens after the sale,” said Octopus Bridge. “SmartReceipts helps retailers extend trust, transparency, and convenience beyond the checkout counter.”

SmartReceipts is built exclusively for Shopify and is available to Lightspeed Retail POS users seeking a true omnichannel post-purchase solution.

https://www.24sevencommerce.com/lightspeed-pos-ecommerce-integration.html