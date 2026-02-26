Kirk Tech Solutions Named #2 Private Company to Watch by Business NH Magazine

Portsmouth, NH, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Kirk Tech Solutions is proud to announce it has been recognized as the #2 Private Company to Watch in 2025 by Business NH Magazine, one of the state’s leading business publications.

The annual “Private Companies to Watch” list highlights high-performing, fast-growing businesses that are making a significant impact on New Hampshire’s economy. Kirk Tech Solutions earned the #2 ranking based on its exceptional growth, innovation, and continued expansion in delivering advanced technology solutions.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible talent and dedication of our team,” said Nate Tennant, Founder of Kirk Tech Solutions. “From day one, our mission has been to build powerful, scalable technology solutions that truly move the needle for our clients. Being named a top company to watch reinforces that we’re not just growing — we’re delivering meaningful results and building long-term partnerships.”

Founded with a focus on solving complex technology challenges, Kirk Tech Solutions has evolved into a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure data integrations, enterprise platforms, and innovative digital solutions. The company’s disciplined approach to growth and commitment to excellence have positioned it as a competitive force alongside larger national consulting and IT firms.

As Kirk Tech Solutions looks ahead, the company remains focused on strategic expansion, deepening client relationships, and continuing to invest in top-tier talent to support long-term success.

The full feature can be viewed on the Business NH Magazine website:

https://www.businessnhmagazine.com/article/2025-2-private-company-to-watch-kirk-tech-solutions

About Kirk Tech Solutions

Established in 2006, Kirk Tech Solutions is a global digital technology and IT services firm with offices in Portsmouth, N.H., and New Delhi, India. The company specializes in AI, multi-cloud architectures, database engineering, UI/UX design, and cybersecurity. Its comprehensive service offerings also include custom web development, SEO, paid digital marketing, and IT consulting. Kirk Tech Solutions partners with clients across sectors such as technology, financial services, and healthcare—delivering both strategic and executional support for complex digital initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.kirktechsolutions.com