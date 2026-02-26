OpenTelemed Launches Comprehensive Clinical Management and Treatment Protocols for Telehealth Dermatology, Establishing New Standard for Evidence-Based Virtual Skin Care

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the release of its Clinical Management and Treatment Protocols for Telehealth Dermatology, a comprehensive, evidence-based framework designed to standardize and elevate the quality of virtual dermatologic care. Developed in alignment with leading international guidelines, these protocols provide practitioners with structured pathways for the safe and effective diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of common skin conditions through telehealth .

The new protocols address a critical need in the rapidly expanding field of teledermatology. While the use of telemedicine in dermatology practice dates to the mid-1990s, the dramatic increase in adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent demand for standardized guidance to ensure quality, safety, and best practices . OpenTelemed’s protocols fill this gap by translating the latest evidence and expert consensus into actionable clinical workflows for practitioners nationwide.

“Teledermatology has transformed from a promising innovation to an essential component of dermatologic care delivery, but its effectiveness depends entirely on the quality of clinical protocols guiding its use,” said the clinical leadership team at OpenTelemed. “Our new protocols are not merely recommendations—they are comprehensive, evidence-based pathways that address every step of the virtual dermatology encounter, from patient selection and image acquisition to diagnosis, treatment selection, and appropriate follow-up. We are establishing a new standard for what safe, effective teledermatology looks like in practice.”

Evidence-Based Foundation Across Key Dermatologic Conditions

The protocols synthesize guidance from multiple authoritative sources, including the American Academy of Dermatology’s Teledermatology Standards, the Australasian College of Dermatologists’ 2025 Practice Guidelines, and the German S2k Teledermatology Guideline . They provide condition-specific recommendations for the most common dermatologic presentations in telehealth:

Condition Category Key Protocol Components

Skin Cancer and Melanocytic Lesions Primary diagnosis of melanocytic lesions may be considered via teledermatology if morphologic findings are clinically unequivocal and complete history is obtained; for clinically unclear findings, dermatoscopic examination should be performed either teledermatologically or in-person. Teledermoscopy demonstrates high triage safety with melanoma sensitivity approaching 99% and false-negative rates near 1.1% in mature programs .

Acne Vulgaris Initial face-to-face visit recommended for diagnosis; teleconsultation particularly valuable for follow-up of established patients. The protocol includes a structured tele-expertise questionnaire for referring providers and clear care pathways for management .

Psoriasis Initial diagnosis should not be made solely on teledermatologic findings; once diagnosed in-person, morphologic progression can be reliably assessed via store-and-forward or real-time technology. Determination of affected body surface area and components of erythema and desquamation can be performed telemedically, though induration (PASI) cannot be adequately assessed .

Atopic Dermatitis and Eczema Initial diagnosis requires in-person examination; once established, morphologic progression can be assessed via telehealth. Body surface area, erythema, lichenification, and excoriation can be evaluated, though edema cannot be adequately assessed for SCORAD/EASI calculation .

Acute and Chronic Wounds Primary diagnosis via teledermatology recommended when necessary clinical, diagnostic, and anamnestic data are available; follow-up with real-time technology recommended for monitoring progression and evaluating dressings. Studies demonstrate significantly higher healing rates with supportive teledermatologic care .

Benign Skin Tumors and Infectious Conditions Store-and-forward care recommended for dermatoses suitable for primarily morphologic diagnosis in conjunction with clinical information, including infectious skin diseases, acute and chronic eczema, and clearly assignable benign tumors .

Modality-Specific Guidance for Optimal Clinical Decision-Making

The protocols provide clear recommendations for selecting the appropriate telehealth modality based on clinical presentation and care objectives:

Store-and-Forward (Asynchronous) Teledermatology: Recommended for conditions where high-quality images enable accurate assessment, including lesion triage, routine follow-up, and consultations where immediate patient interaction is not required. The protocols incorporate the “A CLOSE-UP” guide for standardized clinical image capture, emphasizing proper preparation, lighting, and technique .

Real-Time Video Consultation: Preferred when dynamic assessment, patient interaction, or therapeutic communication is paramount. Particularly valuable for follow-up of established patients, counseling on treatment adherence, and situations requiring real-time guidance .

Telephone Consultation: Appropriate for established patients with fully controlled disease on stable therapies when video technology is unavailable, or for specific follow-up encounters where visual assessment is not required .

Hybrid Approaches: The protocols endorse combining modalities—for example, using store-and-forward for initial image review followed by video consultation for discussion and treatment planning—to leverage the strengths of each approach .

Integrated Teledermoscopy for Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy

A cornerstone of the protocols is the integration of teledermoscopy for pigmented lesion assessment. Drawing on the American Telemedicine Association’s teledermoscopy guidelines, the protocols specify requirements for dermoscopic image capture, including the use of both polarized and non-polarized dermoscopy when indicated, standardized lighting, and appropriate image resolution .

Systematic review evidence confirms that teledermatology with dermoscopy reliably compresses referral-to-decision intervals while maintaining high triage safety. Front-end intervals consistently show time to expert advice of approximately one day and median time to first clinic reduced by about 10 days compared to conventional referral .

Patient Selection and Informed Consent

The protocols emphasize careful patient selection as fundamental to safe teledermatology practice:

Clinical Appropriateness: Patients should be assessed for suitability based on condition type, severity, and need for in-person examination. Conditions requiring palpation, total body skin examination, or procedural intervention are generally不适合 for exclusive telehealth management .

Informed Consent: Practitioners must obtain explicit consent for telehealth services, including discussion of the limitations of virtual examination, the potential need for in-person follow-up, and data privacy considerations .

Establishment of Physician-Patient Relationship: When direct-to-consumer teledermatology is provided without prior in-person contact, live-interactive communication should be used to establish the relationship and gather comprehensive history. Physicians should have access to the patient’s current and past medical records when feasible .

Technical Standards and Image Quality Requirements

The protocols specify minimum technical requirements to ensure diagnostic-quality images:

Camera Resolution: Minimum 800 x 600 pixels for digital cameras used in store-and-forward teledermatology; high-resolution video cameras with equivalent resolution for live-interactive consultations .

Image Capture Protocol: Standardized approach including proper positioning, lighting optimization (maximizing natural light with overhead flash as needed), removal of jewelry and clothing covering the area, and cleaning skin with alcohol pad when appropriate .

Security Requirements: All platforms used for image transmission and storage must offer 128-bit encryption and require password-level authentication, with full HIPAA compliance .

Quality Assurance and Documentation

The protocols establish expectations for ongoing quality improvement:

Documentation Standards: All telehealth encounters require comprehensive documentation in the patient’s medical record, including assessment findings, diagnostic determinations, treatment plans, and follow-up recommendations. Clinical images should be stored securely with appropriate backup and disaster recovery protocols .

Quality Monitoring: Practitioners should participate in ongoing quality assurance activities, including peer review and outcomes assessment. The protocols recommend documentation of training and competency in teledermatology practice .

Referral and Coordination: Clear pathways for escalation to in-person care when needed, including criteria for “red flag” findings requiring immediate face-to-face evaluation .

Integration Within OpenTelemed’s Comprehensive Platform

The new dermatology protocols are fully integrated within OpenTelemed’s unified telehealth ecosystem, enabling seamless application in clinical practice:

Structured Clinical Workflows: The protocols are embedded in the platform’s clinical decision support tools, guiding practitioners through condition-specific assessment and management pathways.

Image Capture and Management Tools: Integrated tools for secure image capture, storage, and transmission, with automated prompts for standardized image acquisition per A CLOSE-UP guidelines .

Dermoscopy Integration: Support for teledermoscopy image capture and transmission, with secure integration into the patient’s longitudinal health record.

Referral and Care Coordination: Automated pathways for escalation to in-person dermatologists within OpenTelemed’s specialist network when protocol criteria indicate need for face-to-face evaluation.

Educational and Training Resources

To support practitioner adoption of the protocols, OpenTelemed is offering accredited educational resources developed in alignment with American Academy of Dermatology training standards, covering:

Successful integration of telehealth into practice workflows

Patient selection for telehealth visits

Patient education on teledermatology use and image capture techniques

Optimization of the virtual doctor-patient encounter

Proper billing and coding for teledermatology services

Availability

OpenTelemed’s Clinical Management and Treatment Protocols for Telehealth Dermatology are available immediately to all practitioners on the OpenTelemed platform. The protocols will be updated regularly to reflect emerging evidence and guideline revisions, with the next comprehensive review scheduled for 2027 in alignment with international update cycles .

