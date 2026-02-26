Skillfloor Announces 75% Fee Offer on Digital Marketing Course in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Skillfloor, a leading skill-based training institute, has announced a 75% limited-time fee offer on its Digital Marketing Course in Bangalore to support students, freshers, and career switchers looking to build job-ready skills in the growing digital industry. The initiative aims to make professional training more affordable and accessible for learners across Karnataka.

With the rising demand for digital marketing professionals in Bangalore, Skillfloor has designed its program to focus on practical learning, industry tools, and real-time projects. The course covers key modules such as SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, content marketing, and performance marketing, helping students gain hands-on experience and confidence.

The Digital Marketing Course is a short-term program with flexible learning options. Students also get access to internship opportunities, mentorship from industry experts, and career guidance to improve employability. Skillfloor’s structured training model focuses on real client projects, reporting, campaign strategy, and planning, which are essential skills for working in agencies or corporate roles.

As part of this special offer, students enrolling in the current batch can avail of the 75% fee discount along with certification support and placement assistance. The institute aims to bridge the skill gap and prepare learners for high-demand roles such as Digital Marketing Executive, SEO Analyst, Social Media Manager, and Performance Marketer.

Skillfloor has trained students across multiple cities in India and continues to expand its job-based learning programs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Ethical Hacking, and Digital Marketing. The Bangalore center is focused on providing industry-relevant training with a strong focus on practical exposure and career growth.

Interested candidates can visit the Skillfloor Bangalore center or contact the admissions team to learn more about the course, upcoming batches, and eligibility.