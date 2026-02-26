Tchagra Trail Wilderness Consulting Launches a Limited-Group Kalahari Primitive Trail Combining Photography and Tracking on Foot

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Tchagra Trails Wilderness Consulting has launched a limited-group Kalahari Primitive Trail that combines professional wilderness tracking with in-field photographic guidance in the Kalahari ecosystem.

Two departures are scheduled for 23 May 2026 and 27 May 2026, with six participants per trail.

The three-night, four-day experience, with the option to join across six nights and seven days, is structured around walking in the wilderness, tracking black rhino on foot, and developing photographic skill through direct field engagement.

Professional Tracking Leadership

The trail is guided by Noelle van Muiden, an SKS DG Wilderness Guide and Cybertracker Specialist, Track & Sign and Professional Trailing certified Tracker. With over 20 years of experience across Africa, she leads participants through spoor interpretation, movement analysis, and environmental reading in the Kalahari ecosystem.

Tracking is not presented as a demonstration but as a practical learning process. Participants engage directly with animal signs, behavioural patterns, and landscape awareness while moving on foot. This structure allows individuals to sharpen observational skills and develop a deeper understanding of wildlife movement.

In-Field Photographic Guidance

Professional wildlife photographer Kevin Baynham accompanies the trail, providing real-time support in landscape composition, close-detail work, and star-scape photography beneath the unpolluted night sky.

Photography is treated as a practice of attention. By aligning tracking knowledge with photographic technique, participants learn to anticipate rather than react, refining timing, positioning, and visual storytelling through informed awareness of the environment.

Additional programme details are available on the official Kalahari Primitive Trail page.

A Small-Group, Skills-Focused Format

Each departure operates with a maximum of six participants, creating a focused environment for direct mentorship. The format allows continuous interaction with both professional wilderness leadership and photographic guidance throughout the experience.

Participants track black rhino on foot, sleep under open skies, and move through sand and bush in a way that prioritises presence, patience, and deep observation. The integration of tracking and photography offers a rare opportunity to refine both field awareness and image-making ability within the same wilderness setting.

Learning Through Immersion

Tchagra Trails Wilderness Consulting states that the Kalahari Primitive Trail reflects its broader commitment to immersive wilderness engagement rooted in lived experience. The combined expertise of professional tracking leadership and photographic mentorship provides participants with an opportunity to develop practical bush skills while advancing their photographic capability.

Further enquiries regarding the May 2026 departures can be made through the contact page.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.