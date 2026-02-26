Fashion Sourcing — The Leader in Fashion Apparel

Las Vegas, Nevada , 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing has established itself as a global leader in fashion apparel, providing brands with end-to-end solutions for design, manufacturing, and delivery. By combining innovative sourcing, high-quality production, and global expertise, we help brands turn their ideas into market-ready clothing collections.

🌍 Global Manufacturing Excellence

We partner with vetted factories and textile mills worldwide, strategically located to match product types and quality requirements:

China – fashion-forward designs, premium fabrics, tech-enabled production

– fashion-forward designs, premium fabrics, tech-enabled production India – artisanal textiles, embroidery, and sustainable materials

– artisanal textiles, embroidery, and sustainable materials Vietnam – knitwear, casual apparel, scalable production

– knitwear, casual apparel, scalable production Cambodia – cost-efficient bulk manufacturing

– cost-efficient bulk manufacturing Bangladesh – fast fashion, basics, and large-volume runs

– fast fashion, basics, and large-volume runs Pakistan – denim, shirting, and textile-intensive garments

This global network allows brands to optimize cost, quality, and delivery timelines.

🧵 End-to-End Apparel Solutions

Fashion Sourcing manages the entire production process:

Design & Product Development – tech packs, pattern development, sampling, and fit approval Fabric & Material Sourcing – sustainable, performance, and premium textiles, trims, and accessories Manufacturing Oversight – factory selection, production monitoring, and quality control Quality Assurance – inspections, compliance checks, and final product review Logistics & Delivery – packaging, shipping, and global distribution

This ensures brands can focus on growth and creativity, while we manage the complexities of production.

💼 Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

Recognized as a trusted global leader in fashion apparel

in fashion apparel Full-service end-to-end production management

Flexible production for startups and established brands

Transparent pricing and consistent quality standards

Sustainable and ethical sourcing practices

Bring Your Clothing Vision to Life

With Fashion Sourcing, brands gain a strategic manufacturing partner that combines global reach, innovative sourcing, and structured production management — making us the leader in fashion apparel.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

For all sourcing and procurement needs visit us at: www.fashion-sourcing.com

For media & contact interviews

E: hello@fashion-sourcing.com