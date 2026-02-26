Introducing Fashion Sourcing: A Global Fashion Sourcing Platform

Miami, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-moving apparel industry, brands need more than just manufacturers — they need strategic partners who understand fabric innovation, production efficiency, and global supply chain management.

Fashion Sourcing emerges as a next-generation global fashion sourcing platform built to connect clothing brands with trusted mills, factories, and production partners worldwide.

A New Standard in Apparel Development

Fashion Sourcing was created to simplify and elevate the sourcing process. Instead of fragmented communication between agents, factories, and suppliers, the platform centralizes the entire development cycle — from fabric selection to final production.

The result is a streamlined, transparent system that allows brands to:

Develop premium knitwear and woven collections

Access vetted global manufacturers

Control cost structures from the start

Reduce sampling timelines

Scale production efficiently

This integrated approach transforms sourcing from a transactional function into a strategic advantage.

Fabric-First, Innovation-Driven

Modern collections — especially in categories like heavyweight hoodies, French Terry sets, oversized tees, and garment-dyed apparel — require textile expertise before design execution.

Fashion Sourcing specializes in:

Custom GSM fabric development

Compact and combed cotton yarn programs

Advanced dye and wash techniques

Quality control testing and lab-dip approvals

Performance-driven finishing processes

By focusing on fabric engineering and mill partnerships, the platform ensures garments meet premium quality expectations while staying aligned with market trends.

A Global Manufacturing Network

With partnerships across key production regions, Fashion Sourcing provides access to:

Vertically integrated factories

Specialized wash houses

Certified textile mills

Trim and accessory suppliers

Quality assurance teams

This global network enables brands to balance quality, cost, and lead time — whether launching a capsule collection or scaling a high-volume program.

Empowering Emerging and Established Brands

Fashion Sourcing supports:

Startup labels seeking flexible MOQs

Growing brands ready to scale internationally

Established companies optimizing their supply chain

By combining production expertise with strategic sourcing insight, the platform helps brands move from concept to market with confidence and control.

The Future of Fashion Sourcing

As the industry evolves toward faster development cycles, premium materials, and greater transparency, global sourcing platforms will play an increasingly critical role.

Fashion Sourcing stands at the forefront of this shift — redefining how brands create, manufacture, and grow in the modern apparel landscape.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

