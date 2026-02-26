Miami Beach, FL, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing by Laurent Gabay refers to a global apparel and textile sourcing platform founded and led by fashion industry veteran Laurent Gabay. It’s not a book or academic “fashion theory” per se — it’s a real-world B2B sourcing company that helps fashion brands connect with factories, mills, and production partners around the world.

📌 What Fashion Sourcing Is

Fashion Sourcing is a global business-to-business sourcing and manufacturing platform for fashion brands. It supports everything from fabric and trim procurement to full production runs of apparel, accessories, and textiles. The company’s services aim to simplify and professionalize how brands produce garments overseas and at scale.

🧠 Laurent Gabay — Founder & Visionary

Laurent Gabay is an experienced apparel and textile sourcing expert with decades of industry know-how across North America, Asia, and international retail markets. Under his leadership, Fashion Sourcing has grown into a strategic partner for designers and brands.

He believes that sourcing is a strategic advantage, not just a behind-the-scenes cost-center — and emphasizes clarity, partnerships, quality, compliance, and flexibility as key foundations for successful sourcing.

📦 What the Platform Does

Fashion Sourcing provides:

🌍 Global manufacturing partnerships — access to verified factories in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, and other regions.

📋 Technical and production support — tech packs, sampling, grading, quality control.

💼 Flexible minimum order quantities (MOQs) — helpful for startups and smaller brands.

🚚 End-to-end supply chain coordination — production timelines, logistics, compliance.

🧵 Fabric and trend insights — sourcing premium or sustainable materials and often trend forecasting.

By helping brands handle sourcing strategically — with transparency, technology, and quality oversight — the platform lets designers focus more on creativity and market growth.

📊 Strategic Approach to Fashion Sourcing

Gabay’s approach emphasizes:

Treating sourcing as part of brand strategy, not just procurement.

Using detailed documentation and technical specifications to reduce errors and costs.

Maintaining ethical and compliant manufacturing practices.

Leveraging data and, increasingly, technology (like AI for trend insights and production tracking) to modernize the sourcing process.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com