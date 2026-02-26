Fashion Sourcing Launch Your Clothing Line | Custom Clothing Production

Aventura, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing helps entrepreneurs, startups, and established brands turn ideas into fully produced apparel and accessories — with structure, speed, and margin control.

🚀 Launch Your Clothing Line

Starting a clothing brand requires more than creativity. It requires:

✅ The right factory

✅ Clear tech packs

✅ Smart costing

✅ Controlled production timelines

✅ Quality assurance

Fashion Sourcing acts as your production partner, guiding you from concept to finished product.

🧵 Custom Clothing Production — End-to-End Support

1️⃣ Product Development

Design consultation

Tech pack review & optimization

Fabric and trim sourcing

Sample development

2️⃣ Cost Engineering

Target pricing strategy

MOQ negotiation

Margin planning for retail or wholesale

3️⃣ Manufacturing

Access to vetted global factories

Apparel, activewear, denim, knitwear, accessories

Private label & fully custom production

4️⃣ Quality Control

Pre-production approvals

Inline inspections

Final quality checks before shipment

5️⃣ Logistics & Delivery

Production timeline management

Export coordination

Freight planning

💰 Why It Matters for Profit

Smart sourcing determines:

Your production cost

Your retail price flexibility

Your cash flow

Your scalability

In fashion, margins are built in the factory — not at checkout.

🌍 Who It’s For

Startup fashion brands

Influencer collections

DTC brands

Boutique labels

Established companies expanding product lines

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com