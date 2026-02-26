Fashion Sourcing Launch Your Clothing Line | Custom Clothing Production

Aventura, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing helps entrepreneurs, startups, and established brands turn ideas into fully produced apparel and accessories — with structure, speed, and margin control.

🚀 Launch Your Clothing Line

Starting a clothing brand requires more than creativity. It requires:

  • ✅ The right factory
  • ✅ Clear tech packs
  • ✅ Smart costing
  • ✅ Controlled production timelines
  • ✅ Quality assurance

Fashion Sourcing acts as your production partner, guiding you from concept to finished product.

🧵 Custom Clothing Production — End-to-End Support

1️ Product Development

  • Design consultation
  • Tech pack review & optimization
  • Fabric and trim sourcing
  • Sample development

2️ Cost Engineering

  • Target pricing strategy
  • MOQ negotiation
  • Margin planning for retail or wholesale

3️ Manufacturing

  • Access to vetted global factories
  • Apparel, activewear, denim, knitwear, accessories
  • Private label & fully custom production

4️ Quality Control

  • Pre-production approvals
  • Inline inspections
  • Final quality checks before shipment

5️ Logistics & Delivery

  • Production timeline management
  • Export coordination
  • Freight planning

💰 Why It Matters for Profit

Smart sourcing determines:

  • Your production cost
  • Your retail price flexibility
  • Your cash flow
  • Your scalability

In fashion, margins are built in the factory — not at checkout.

🌍 Who It’s For

  • Startup fashion brands
  • Influencer collections
  • DTC brands
  • Boutique labels
  • Established companies expanding product lines

 

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

  • Faster product development cycles
  • Flexible and small-run production strategies
  • Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.
For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

