Fashion Sourcing I B2B Online Marketplace for Custom Manufacturing

Miami, Florida, USA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing operates as a B2B online marketplace and sourcing platform connecting fashion brands with vetted global manufacturers for custom apparel and accessories production.

Founded and led by Laurent Gabay, the platform focuses on making sourcing more transparent, strategic, and profit-driven.

🌍 What It Is

A digital sourcing ecosystem where brands can:

Connect with verified factories

Develop custom products

Manage sampling and production

Control costs and timelines

Oversee quality and compliance

It bridges the gap between design vision and factory execution.

🧵 Custom Manufacturing Capabilities

Apparel

Knitwear

Wovens

Denim

Activewear

Outerwear

Accessories

Hats

Bags

Small leather goods

Fashion accessories

Private Label & Fully Custom

Custom patterns & tech packs

Fabric sourcing

Trim development

Branding & packaging

💼 How It Works (B2B Model)

1️⃣ Brand submits product requirements

2️⃣ Platform matches appropriate factories

3️⃣ Sampling & cost negotiation

4️⃣ Production oversight

5️⃣ Quality control & shipping coordination

Unlike open supplier directories, the focus is on curated partnerships and managed production.

💰 Why It Matters for Profitability

A structured B2B marketplace model helps brands:

Reduce sourcing mistakes

Improve unit economics

Negotiate better MOQs

Speed up development cycles

Protect margins through cost control

In fashion, manufacturing decisions directly determine scalability.

🎯 Ideal For

Startup brands launching collections

Established brands expanding categories

Influencer and celebrity capsule lines

Retailers developing private label programs

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com