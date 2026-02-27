Future Electronics to Exhibit at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg

Montreal, Canada, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is pleased to announce its participation in embedded world 2026, taking place 10 to 12 March 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany.

As the leading international platform for the embedded community, embedded world brings together top experts, key players and industry associations from around the globe. The Exhibition and Conference offers comprehensive insight into embedded systems, spanning components and modules, operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services and complex system integration.

At embedded world 2026, Future Electronics will present an extensive portfolio of embedded solutions from its world-class supplier partners. Through interactive demonstrations and focused Technology Pods, visitors will experience innovations across performance optimization, connectivity, energy efficiency, system safety and advanced processing. The showcase will highlight the complete embedded ecosystem, from individual components to fully integrated system solutions.

Engineers, system architects and product managers visiting the Future Electronics booth will have the opportunity to engage directly with technical specialists. The company’s team will be available to discuss specific application requirements, design challenges and supply chain considerations, delivering practical guidance tailored to each project.

By exhibiting at embedded world 2026, Future Electronics reinforces its commitment to empowering the embedded community with leading technologies, engineering expertise and global logistics support. The event provides an ideal environment to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends and build valuable business relationships within the international embedded industry.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ presence at the event, visit the event landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###