White Label Fox Introduces UberEats Clone App with Powerful Features for Modern Food Delivery Businesses

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, has officially introduced its advanced UberEats Clone App, designed with powerful features to help startups, restaurants, and aggregators launch and scale modern food delivery businesses efficiently.

As the global food delivery industry continues to expand, businesses are seeking scalable, feature-rich, and technology-driven platforms that can compete with established players. The newly launched solution focuses on delivering seamless ordering experiences, optimized delivery management, and centralized business control — all under one robust ecosystem.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

Restaurant Discovery & Search – Browse and search restaurants by name, cuisine, location, or speciality dishes



Advanced Filters & Sorting – Filter restaurants by ratings, price, and delivery time



Customization Product – Personalize orders with toppings, portion sizes, and special instructions



Saved Addresses – Store multiple delivery addresses for faster checkout



Multiple Payment Options – Pay securely via cards, wallets, or local payment gateways



In-App Wallet – Top up wallet balance for quick and seamless payments



Promo Codes & Offers – Apply discounts and exclusive deals



Referral Program – Earn rewards by inviting friends



Schedule Order – Schedule food delivery in advance at a preferred date and time

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App Features

Driver Registration & KYC – Secure registration and document verification



Order Request Management – Receive, accept, or reject delivery requests in real time



Availability Toggle – Switch availability on or off anytime



Heatmap View – Identify high-demand areas on a live map



Order Status Updates – Update order progress from pickup to delivery



Map Navigation – Integrated Google Maps or Waze for real-time routing



Manage Required Document – Upload and manage verification documents



Order History – Access completed delivery records and earnings



Vehicle Management – Add and update vehicle details

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

Onboarding Process – Easy store registration and setup



Order Acceptance & Rejection – Manage incoming orders efficiently



Product Availability Toggle – Update stock availability instantly



Pricing & Offer Management – Set prices and manage promotional offers



Order Status Updates – Update order preparation and readiness status



Store Timing Management – Configure opening and closing hours



Service Radius Control – Define delivery service areas



Promotions & Discounts – Create and manage marketing campaigns



Order History – Track completed and pending orders

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard Statistics – View key metrics and performance insights



Customer/Partner Management – Manage users, drivers, and store partners



Order & Delivery Management – Monitor all deliveries in real time



Promo Code Management – Create and control discount codes



Role-Based Access Control – Assign permissions to admin users



Mass Notifications – Send bulk announcements and alerts



Manage Product & Categories – Add, edit, and organize products



Geo-Fencing Area – Define and control delivery zones



White Label Fox is a leading on-demand app development company specializing in ready-to-launch clone app solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises worldwide. White Label Fox focuses on delivering fully customizable solutions with complete branding flexibility, secure payment integration, real-time tracking, advanced order management, and scalable infrastructure. The UberEats Clone App is engineered to reduce time-to-market while maintaining high performance, security, and seamless user experience.