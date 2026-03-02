White Label Fox Introduces UberEats Clone App with Powerful Features for Modern Food Delivery Businesses

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, has officially introduced its advanced UberEats Clone App, designed with powerful features to help startups, restaurants, and aggregators launch and scale modern food delivery businesses efficiently.

As the global food delivery industry continues to expand, businesses are seeking scalable, feature-rich, and technology-driven platforms that can compete with established players. The newly launched solution focuses on delivering seamless ordering experiences, optimized delivery management, and centralized business control — all under one robust ecosystem.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

  • Restaurant Discovery & Search – Browse and search restaurants by name, cuisine, location, or speciality dishes
  • Advanced Filters & Sorting – Filter restaurants by ratings, price, and delivery time
  • Customization Product – Personalize orders with toppings, portion sizes, and special instructions
  • Saved Addresses – Store multiple delivery addresses for faster checkout
  • Multiple Payment Options – Pay securely via cards, wallets, or local payment gateways
  • In-App Wallet – Top up wallet balance for quick and seamless payments
  • Promo Codes & Offers – Apply discounts and exclusive deals
  • Referral Program – Earn rewards by inviting friends
  • Schedule Order – Schedule food delivery in advance at a preferred date and time

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App Features

  • Driver Registration & KYC – Secure registration and document verification
  • Order Request Management – Receive, accept, or reject delivery requests in real time
  • Availability Toggle – Switch availability on or off anytime
  • Heatmap View – Identify high-demand areas on a live map
  • Order Status Updates – Update order progress from pickup to delivery
  • Map Navigation – Integrated Google Maps or Waze for real-time routing
  • Manage Required Document – Upload and manage verification documents
  • Order History – Access completed delivery records and earnings
  • Vehicle Management – Add and update vehicle details

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

  • Onboarding Process – Easy store registration and setup
  • Order Acceptance & Rejection – Manage incoming orders efficiently
  • Product Availability Toggle – Update stock availability instantly
  • Pricing & Offer Management – Set prices and manage promotional offers
  • Order Status Updates – Update order preparation and readiness status
  • Store Timing Management – Configure opening and closing hours
  • Service Radius Control – Define delivery service areas
  • Promotions & Discounts – Create and manage marketing campaigns
  • Order History – Track completed and pending orders

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

  • Dashboard Statistics – View key metrics and performance insights
  • Customer/Partner Management – Manage users, drivers, and store partners
  • Order & Delivery Management – Monitor all deliveries in real time
  • Promo Code Management – Create and control discount codes
  • Role-Based Access Control – Assign permissions to admin users
  • Mass Notifications – Send bulk announcements and alerts
  • Manage Product & Categories – Add, edit, and organize products
  • Geo-Fencing Area – Define and control delivery zones

White Label Fox is a leading on-demand app development company specializing in ready-to-launch clone app solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises worldwide. White Label Fox focuses on delivering fully customizable solutions with complete branding flexibility, secure payment integration, real-time tracking, advanced order management, and scalable infrastructure. The UberEats Clone App is engineered to reduce time-to-market while maintaining high performance, security, and seamless user experience.

