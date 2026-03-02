Shreekant Patil Certified as Master Trainer – Advancing India’s Vocational Training & Skill Development

Delhi, India, 2026-03-03 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil has successfully qualified as a Sector Skill Council (SSC) Master Trainer from the (MEPSC), Delhi, under the Training of Trainers (ToT – VET & Skills) program, MEP/Q2602. The intensive training was conducted from 27th to 31st January 2026 (Batch No. 3675846) NSQF- Level 6, and he has been awarded Trainer ID – TR251872.

MEPSC, an Indian Sector Skill Council operating under the Skill India framework, plays a pivotal role in developing National Occupational Standards (NOS) and certifying professionals in MEPSC – management, entrepreneurship, and professional skills sectors.

As a certified Master Trainer (VET & Skills), CEng. Shreekant Patil will now mentor and develop trainers across India, ensuring high-quality, industry-aligned, and outcome-based vocational training delivery. His role includes trainer development, curriculum customization, advanced facilitation using ICT tools, quality assurance aligned with NSQF standards, impact-based assessment systems, and industry integration to enhance employability and self-employment.

CEng. Shreekant Patil brings decades of rich experience in entrepreneurship development, MSME advisory, export facilitation, and professional skills training at national and international levels. Based in Nashik, he has conducted numerous training programs for students, aspiring entrepreneurs, MSME owners, women entrepreneurs, and youth across India.

He has been actively associated with initiatives aligned with Skill India, Startup India Mentor, Standup India, Khadi India – KVIC, NSDC, ONDC, QCI, BIS India, STPI, DGFT, NIESBUD, DNK (Indian Post office), MCED, EEPC, SEPC, ITC, MoE – AICTE, UGC, MSME development programs, and industrial quality enhancement frameworks.

His expertise includes:

Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDP)

Government subsidy schemes and handholding support

BIS India certification guidance

LEAN & ZED MSME (Zero Defect Zero Effect) implementation

CE marking and export-related certifications

Quality management systems and global compliance advisory

As a Professor of Practice (PoP) and industry expert, he has guided thousands of students and entrepreneurs in establishing sustainable enterprises. His efforts directly contribute toward employment generation, industrial competitiveness, and strengthening the MSMEs & Startup ecosystem.

Through structured mentorship and trainer capacity building, Shreekant Patil is now committed to creating a strong pool of certified trainers across India. By multiplying skilled trainers, he aims to accelerate self-employment opportunities, empower youth and women entrepreneurs, and promote innovation-driven enterprises.

His contribution aligns strongly with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat by fostering job creators instead of job seekers, strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship, and building a future-ready workforce for India.

With this Master Trainer certification, CEng. Shreekant Patil is poised to play a transformative role in India’s skill development landscape, ensuring quality, inclusivity, and sustainability in vocational and entrepreneurship education in collaboration with NSDC (SIDH), DVET, and MSSDS under the Skill India initiative.