HOO CHEMTEC Supplies 4.5 Tons of SLS to UAE for Personal Care Manufacturing

Zhengzhou, China, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — HOO CHEMTEC, a global supplier of specialty chemicals, has completed an export shipment of 4.5 metric tons of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) to a manufacturing client in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The product will be utilized as a primary foaming and cleansing agent in the production of shampoo.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate is a key surfactant in the formulation of personal care and cosmetic products. Its reliable foaming and cleansing properties make it a fundamental ingredient in shampoos, shower gels, and facial cleansers. This delivery highlights the ongoing demand for quality raw materials from the vibrant personal care industry in the Middle East.

The SLS supplied meets the stringent quality standards required for cosmetic manufacturing, ensuring consistency and performance in the end consumer products.

This transaction demonstrates HOO CHEMTEC’s capability to supply essential ingredients beyond its core water treatment sector, supporting diverse global supply chains with reliable logistics and quality assurance.

About HOO CHEMTEC:

HOO CHEMTEC provides a range of high-quality specialty and intermediate chemicals for various industrial applications worldwide, committed to reliability and customer partnership.

