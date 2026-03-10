CA Cybersecurity Analytics Highlights the Importance of Safe AI Use for Children and Teenagers

Gdańsk, Poland,2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — Artificial intelligence is no longer the future. It’s already shaping how children learn, play, and communicate.

But with that power comes risk.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is calling attention to a growing concern: young users are engaging with AI tools faster than they understand them. And that gap matters.

AI can inspire creativity and accelerate learning. But without guidance, it can just as easily mislead, manipulate, or expose.

The Hidden Risks Are Closer Than They Appear

AI feels intelligent. Sometimes, too intelligent.

Children and teenagers may assume AI outputs are always correct. They’re not. Inaccurate information, subtle bias, and fabricated responses can shape opinions before critical thinking even begins.

Then there’s privacy.

Many platforms quietly collect user data—preferences, habits, even personal inputs. For a young user, that’s a digital footprint forming long before awareness kicks in.

The dangers don’t end there, either.

Dangerous or inappropriate content can get past filters.

AI-generated personas may encourage deceit or cyberbullying.

Reliance on AI tools too much could impair critical thinking.

Boundaries in the actual world may become hazy due to emotional attachment to AI companions.

Short version: the risks are real. And they’re evolving.

What Safe AI Use Actually Looks Like

Protection doesn’t require panic. It requires intention.

Start with conversations. Children need to understand that AI is a tool—not a truth engine.

Layer in supervision. Not control, but guidance.

Then build habits:

Question what AI says

Verify information

Avoid sharing personal details

Use platforms designed with safety in mind

Small steps. Big difference.

A Shared Responsibility

This isn’t just a parenting issue. Or a tech issue. It’s both—and more.

Educators, developers, and policymakers all play a role in shaping how AI integrates into young lives. The goal isn’t to restrict access. It’s to build awareness early.

Because once habits form, they stick.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics continues to advocate for stronger digital safety practices, helping families and organisations navigate AI with clarity and confidence.

