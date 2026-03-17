AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for up to Eight PCIe Devices

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Industry-leading embedded solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has announced the release of the ATX-Q870A, an ATX industrial motherboard supporting Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Processors (formerly Arrow Lake-S) and up to 256GB of dual-channel DDR5 6400MHz system memory.

Designed to accommodate up to 125W CPUs from the new Intel CPU platform, the ATX-Q870A can leverage up to 24 cores and 24 threads of computing power alongside up to 36 TOPS of AI performance through the series’ integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU. As such, AAEON has positioned the product as a foundation upon which compute-intensive applications such as industrial automation systems and high-performance workstations can be built.

Despite its impressive processing capabilities, it is the expandability offered by the ATX-Q870A that is most likely to catch attention. Of particular note are the board’s two PCIe Gen 5 and five PCIe Gen 4 slots, which allow it to support high-spec GPUs and AI accelerators, NVMe storage, and task-specific modules like serial cards, sensor interfaces, and low-speed NICs simultaneously.

The ATX-Q870A offers four M.2 slots, with two M.2 M-Keys alongside one M.2 E-Key and B-Key slot apiece. These are designed to provide users with multiple interfaces through which to integrate NVMe storage, Wi-Fi, and 4G/5G expansion cards, respectively. For further storage, the ATX-Q870A provides support for four SATA drives with RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 support.

A notable improvement on previous AAEON ATX motherboards, the ATX-Q870A’s rear I/O boasts three RJ-45 LAN ports, all of which offer 2.5GbE speed. These are joined by six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one COM port for RS-232/422/485, and four display interfaces (two HDMI 2.1, one DP 1.4a, and a VGA port).

For internal connectors, the ATX-Q870A offers a further three USB 3.2 (Gen 1×1) interfaces via both box header and vertical port, along with five RS-232 serial port headers and an 8-bit GPIO. As far as OS goes, the ATX-Q870A provides support for both Windows® 11 and Linux.

For detailed specifications and further information about the ATX-Q870A, please visit its dedicated product page. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via the contact form on the AAEON website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.