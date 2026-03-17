Bond Rees Reports Surge in Demand for Corporate Fraud Investigation Services Amid Challenging Economic Climate

London, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has reported a significant rise in demand for its Corporate Fraud Investigation Services, as businesses across the country face mounting pressure from internal theft, financial misconduct, and employee fraud.

“Economic uncertainty has a direct and well-documented impact on levels of corporate fraud,” said Aaron Bond, director of Bond Rees. “When businesses are under financial strain, so too are the individuals within them — and that creates conditions in which fraud, theft, and misconduct become more prevalent. We’re seeing that reflected clearly in the volume of cases we’re now handling.”

The increase in demand comes against a backdrop of considerable economic pressure facing UK businesses. According to the latest figures from PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey, 46% of UK organisations reported experiencing fraud in the past two years — one of the highest rates recorded in recent memory. Separately, research from Cifas, the UK’s leading fraud prevention service, found that insider fraud — where employees exploit their positions for personal gain — has risen sharply, with a notable spike in cases involving falsified expenses, procurement fraud, and data theft.

The financial impact on businesses is equally stark. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) estimates that organisations lose an average of 5% of their annual revenue to fraud each year, with small and medium-sized enterprises often among the hardest hit due to limited internal controls and oversight.

Bond Rees has responded to this growing need by expanding the capacity of its dedicated corporate investigations team. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to detect, document, and help businesses act on suspected fraud — including covert employee surveillance, financial background checks, asset tracing, digital forensics support, and witness interviewing. All evidence is gathered to evidential standards, ensuring it is admissible in employment tribunal proceedings, civil litigation, or criminal prosecutions.

“Many business owners suspect something is wrong but don’t know where to turn or how to prove it,” Bond explained. “Our investigators work discreetly alongside the business, building a watertight case that HR teams, solicitors, and law enforcement can act on with confidence. The earlier a business acts, the better the outcome tends to be.”

The agency has handled cases spanning a wide range of corporate fraud types, including ghost employee schemes, inventory theft, falsified invoicing, kickback arrangements with suppliers, and the misappropriation of sensitive client data ahead of a competitor move. In each instance, Bond Rees works to minimise disruption to day-to-day operations while building a thorough and legally robust evidence file.

“Fraud doesn’t just cost money — it damages morale, erodes trust, and can fundamentally destabilise a business,” Bond added. “In the current climate, no organisation can afford to ignore the warning signs. Whether it’s unexplained discrepancies in the accounts or a gut feeling that something isn’t right, we’re here to find the truth.”

For more information about the Corporate Fraud Investigation Services offered by Bond Rees, visit www.bondrees.com or call 0800 002 9468.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com