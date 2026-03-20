Lucintel Forecasts the Global Composite Bearing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2026 to 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global composite bearing market looks promising with opportunities in the construction & mining, automotive, agriculture, aerospace, and marine markets. The global composite bearing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for lightweight materials, the superior performance in harsh environments, and the growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in composite bearing market to 2031 by type (metal matrix and fiber matrix), application (construction & mining, automotive, agriculture, aerospace, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, metal matrix is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to superior strength, durability, and ability to withstand high loads.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in vehicles.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

The Timken Company, RBC Bearing , Tufcot Engineering, AST Bearings LLC, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Franklin Fiber Lamitex, Polygon Composites , CIP Composites, SKF, Trelleborg Group are the major suppliers in the composite bearing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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