Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bathroom Heater Market to Reach $3.5 billion by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bathroom heater market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global bathroom heater market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for energy efficient heating solutions, the rising home renovation & modernization activities, and the growing adoption of smart bathroom heating systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in bathroom heater market to 2031 by type (wall-mounted heaters, ceiling-mounted heaters, and portable heaters), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, wall-mounted heater will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, residential will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on bathroom heater market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

TOTO Ltd., Kohler Co., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, King Electrical Manufacturing Co, Lasko Products, LLC, Rinnai Corporation, Thermor International, Marley Engineered Products, Bimar S.r.l are the major suppliers in the bathroom heater market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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