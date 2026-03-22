Future Electronics Highlights Sensirion Environmental Sensor Portfolio for Scalable Indoor Air Quality Design

Montreal, Canada, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is highlighting a portfolio of environmental sensors from Sensirion designed to support accurate and energy-efficient indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring across residential, commercial and industrial applications.

The portfolio includes the Sensirion SEN66 Environmental Sensor Node, Sensirion STCC4 Thermal Conductivity Sensor, Sensirion SCD43 CO2 Sensor, Sensirion SCD41 CO2 Sensor and Sensirion SHT40 Humidity and Temperature Sensor. Together, these solutions provide scalable coverage for key IAQ parameters including carbon dioxide, particulate matter, gases, humidity and temperature.

Engineered to support modern air quality management systems, these sensors enable accurate monitoring and simplified compliance with leading indoor air quality and building efficiency standards. Their compact form factors and low power consumption make them ideal for always-on monitoring in space-constrained devices.

Built on Sensirion’s proprietary CMOSens® and PASens® technologies, the sensors offer reliable performance, factory calibration and on-chip signal compensation to streamline integration and improve measurement stability. SMD assembly and tape-and-reel packaging also support efficient high-volume manufacturing while allowing design flexibility.

Key features of the portfolio include comprehensive IAQ coverage with measurements for CO2, PM1, PM2.5, PM4, PM10, VOC, NOx, temperature and humidity, as well as compact designs optimized for modern electronics. The sensors also provide low power operation and production-ready packaging for scalable deployment.

These solutions are well suited for a wide range of applications including indoor air quality monitors, smart thermostats and HVAC controls, building automation and ventilation systems, residential and commercial air quality management, energy-efficient smart buildings and industrial environmental monitoring.

By offering a diverse range of sensing technologies within a unified portfolio, Sensirion enables engineers to design smarter and more efficient indoor air quality systems that improve occupant comfort while supporting energy efficiency goals.

To learn more about Sensirion environmental sensors available from Future Electronics, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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